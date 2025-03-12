Stock Market Closed On Holi: Will BSE And NSE Observe Holi Holiday On March 14? Here Is 2025 Stock Market Holiday List

Holi, the festival of colours, is here, and millions of Indians who invest in the stock market are curious to know whether the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe a holiday on Friday, the public holiday on the occasion of the festival.

Both BSE and NSE will remain closed on Friday, March 14, 2025, in observance of Holi. No trading activities will take place on that particular day. According to the official holiday schedule released by both BSE and NSE, the Holi holiday would be observed across stock market segments, including Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment.

After Holi, the stock market is also going to remain closed for the next two days (March 15 and 16) on account of the weekend.

Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In 2025

In 2025, the Indian stock market will be closed for 14 days on these occasions, as per the official BSE and NSE schedule. Besides, Holi holiday, the stock market will remain closed this month on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31. However, that holiday is subject to appearance of the cresent moon, which determines the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting and the start of Shawaal, the first day of which is celebrated as Id-ul-Fitr, also called as Ramadan or Ramzan Id in India.

Holiday Date Day Mahashivratri February 26, 2025 Wednesday Holi March 14, 2025 Friday Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) March 31,2025 Monday Shri Mahavir Jayanti April 10,2025 Thursday Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti April 14,2025 Monday Good Friday April 18,2025 Friday Maharashtra Day May 01,2025 Thursday Independence Day August 15,2025 Friday Ganesh Chaturthi August 27,2025 Wednesday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra October 02,2025 Thursday Diwali * Laxmi Pujan October 21,2025 Tuesday Diwali Balipratipada October 21,2025 Wednesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 05,2025 Wednesday Christmas December 25,2025 Thursday

* According to the official schedule, Muhurat Trading will be conducted on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Timings of Muhurat Trading are notified subsequently by BSE and NSE as a lot of Indians are interested in investing during Muhurat. The Diwali Muhurat Trading is usually a special one-hour trading session held by the BSE and NSE on Diwali, coinciding with the start of the Hindu calendar year. The Diwali Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious and symbolic of prosperity, attracting hundreds and thousands of traders.

Stock market timings

Indian stock market starts from 9:15 AM and ends at 3:30 PM from Monday to Friday. On public holidays and on weekends, the market remains closed as per the official NSE and BSE schedule.

Disclaimer: The holiday dates listed above are based on the official calendars of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), and are subject to revision. Investors are strongly advised to verify the accuracy of these dates with the BSE and NSE directly before making any investment decisions, as market holidays can impact trading activity.

