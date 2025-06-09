ETV Bharat / bharat

Sticky Bombs: A Serious Concern For Security Agencies Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

The NIA recently raided premises of several suspected OGWs and hybrid terrorists involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs. Reports Gautam Debroy.

A paramilitary trooper stands guard along the Amarnath Yatra route in Kashmir
A paramilitary trooper stands guard along the Amarnath Yatra route in Kashmir
New Delhi: Investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the over ground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists affiliated with different terrorist organisations are actively involved in facilitating and collecting sticky bombs in Jammu & Kashmir.

“We have credentials that the OGWs have been procuring sticky bombs from across the border with an aim to create sabotage in different places of J&K,” said a senior official aware of the investigation of some of the OGWs.

The revelation assumes significance as it has come to the fore ahead of the Amarnath yatra scheduled to start in July.

On many previous occasions such sticky bombs were used by the terrorist organization to create sabotage.

The NIA, last week, conducted a series of searches across Kashmir as part of its continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan backed proscribed terrorist organizations and their offshoots to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches were made at the residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with several Pakistan based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF among others.

The offshoots are affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al- Badr etc.

“These suspected OGWs and hybrid terrorists were found supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, collection and distribution of sticky bombs as well as magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms & ammunition,” the official said.

The hybrid terrorists and overground workers are also involved in radicalization of local youth and mobilizing overground workers, the official stated.

What are sticky bombs?

Sticky bombs are usually small and magnetic, allowing them to be attached to metal surfaces. Due to the magnetic nature of sticky bombs, these can be attached to vehicles and detonated using a timer and a remotely-held device.

“It’s easier for the terrorists to stick such bombs with any vehicle by evading the eyes of the law enforcing agencies. So, we have alerted the security agencies in J&K about the matter,” said another senior official from the central reserve police force (CRPF) to ETV Bharat.

What has worried the security agencies is the fact that sticky bombs are designed to be detonated remotely.

“The individual can detonate the bombs by using a remote from a targeted distance,” the official added. In fact, the J&K police have also issued warnings and advice to the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. These sticky bombs were used largely in Afghanistan and Iraq.

During World War II, sticky bombs were used by the British forces.

Use of sticky bombs on previous occasion

Investigation into the fire in a passenger bus near Katra town, in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2022, that claimed four lives and left over 20 injured was linked to the use of sticky bombs.

During the Amarnath Yatra of 2022, the security agencies had issued a SOP over sticky bombs.

“Interrogation of arrested terrorists and their sympathisers, and other evidence suggest that sticky bombs have found their way into terror groups in Kashmir Valley,” the official stated.

Security agencies need to be extra cautious

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna also admitted that sticky bombs are a serious concern for the security agencies in J&K.

“These bombs can be attached to any vehicle before detonating it by a remote control,” said Brigadier Khanna.

There should be proper communication and intelligence sharing between all the security agencies ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

“The local police in J&K can play a major role by taking the help of civilians in detecting any suspicious activities,” said Brigadier Khanna.

