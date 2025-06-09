ETV Bharat / bharat

Sticky Bombs: A Serious Concern For Security Agencies Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: Investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the over ground workers (OGWs) and hybrid terrorists affiliated with different terrorist organisations are actively involved in facilitating and collecting sticky bombs in Jammu & Kashmir.

“We have credentials that the OGWs have been procuring sticky bombs from across the border with an aim to create sabotage in different places of J&K,” said a senior official aware of the investigation of some of the OGWs.

The revelation assumes significance as it has come to the fore ahead of the Amarnath yatra scheduled to start in July.

On many previous occasions such sticky bombs were used by the terrorist organization to create sabotage.

The NIA, last week, conducted a series of searches across Kashmir as part of its continuing investigations against terror conspiracy by Pakistan backed proscribed terrorist organizations and their offshoots to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches were made at the residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers associated with several Pakistan based offshoots such as The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF among others.

The offshoots are affiliated to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Laskar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al- Badr etc.

“These suspected OGWs and hybrid terrorists were found supporting terrorist activities such as facilitating terrorists, collection and distribution of sticky bombs as well as magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms & ammunition,” the official said.

The hybrid terrorists and overground workers are also involved in radicalization of local youth and mobilizing overground workers, the official stated.

What are sticky bombs?

Sticky bombs are usually small and magnetic, allowing them to be attached to metal surfaces. Due to the magnetic nature of sticky bombs, these can be attached to vehicles and detonated using a timer and a remotely-held device.

“It’s easier for the terrorists to stick such bombs with any vehicle by evading the eyes of the law enforcing agencies. So, we have alerted the security agencies in J&K about the matter,” said another senior official from the central reserve police force (CRPF) to ETV Bharat.