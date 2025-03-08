ETV Bharat / bharat

STF Arrests 16 Question Solvers From Two Venues In Hardoi During UP Board Exams

Hardoi: Sixteen people, part of a question-solvers racket, were arrested by the joint team of STF Lucknow and Kachhauna Police during a raid at two venues for the UP Board Examination on Saturday.

14, including three teachers, were held from the house of the principal of Jagannath Singh Inter College, while two women were caught from outside Jai Subhash Mahabali Inter College. All the accused were caught solving the answer sheets.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. During raids, 19 answer sheets of English and one of economics were recovered from the house of Anil Singh, the manager of Jagannath Singh Inter College.

Apart from this, 49 blank answer sheets, 65 admit cards, a list with roll numbers 27 students, eight mobile phones and 12 cheating slips were also recovered.