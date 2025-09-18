ETV Bharat / bharat

Stepmothers Not Entitled To Family Pension Under IAF Rules, Centre Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The central government on Thursday submitted in the Supreme Court that it is not possible to consider a stepmother for a family pension under the Indian Air Force (IAF) rules, as the stepmother is distinct from the natural mother in both legal and relational terms.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. The Centre stressed that it is a settled principle of law that, although a pension is not a bounty and is claimable as a matter of right, such a right is neither absolute nor unconditional. To avail pensionary benefits, it is essential to establish a clear entitlement under the applicable statutory provisions or regulations, it said.

"Including a stepmother, who, by definition, is not a biological parent, would amount to an unwarranted judicial expansion beyond the scope intended by the legislature," the central government claimed. To support its contention, the government referred to various apex court decisions regarding maintenance and other welfare benefits. It said these decisions held that the term "mother" refers to the natural or biological mother alone and not to a stepmother.

Additional Solicitor General K. M. Nataraj contended that in July 2019, the apex court framed the issue for consideration as "Whether a stepmother is entitled to special and ordinary family pension under the Army regulations." He said the appellant's claim, who is the stepmother of the deceased airman, is governed by the Pensions Regulations for the Indian Air Force, 1961, and as per Regulation 192.