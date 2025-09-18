Stepmothers Not Entitled To Family Pension Under IAF Rules, Centre Tells Supreme Court
The central government said that including a stepmother, who is not a biological parent, would amount to an unwarranted judicial expansion beyond the scope.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 18, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government on Thursday submitted in the Supreme Court that it is not possible to consider a stepmother for a family pension under the Indian Air Force (IAF) rules, as the stepmother is distinct from the natural mother in both legal and relational terms.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan and N Kotiswar Singh. The Centre stressed that it is a settled principle of law that, although a pension is not a bounty and is claimable as a matter of right, such a right is neither absolute nor unconditional. To avail pensionary benefits, it is essential to establish a clear entitlement under the applicable statutory provisions or regulations, it said.
"Including a stepmother, who, by definition, is not a biological parent, would amount to an unwarranted judicial expansion beyond the scope intended by the legislature," the central government claimed. To support its contention, the government referred to various apex court decisions regarding maintenance and other welfare benefits. It said these decisions held that the term "mother" refers to the natural or biological mother alone and not to a stepmother.
Additional Solicitor General K. M. Nataraj contended that in July 2019, the apex court framed the issue for consideration as "Whether a stepmother is entitled to special and ordinary family pension under the Army regulations." He said the appellant's claim, who is the stepmother of the deceased airman, is governed by the Pensions Regulations for the Indian Air Force, 1961, and as per Regulation 192.
ASG Nataraj said that she does not fall within the category of eligible dependents entitled to receive a family pension.
Citing Regulation 192, the Centre said the term 'mother' must be interpreted in line with the defined and limited categories of family members.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 20. The apex court was hearing a plea challenging an Armed Forces Tribunal order denying a special family pension to one Jayashree Y. Jogi. The petitioner raised the deceased, who served as an airman, since he was six, after his biological mother passed away and the father remarried. The Air Force claimed he died by suicide.
The petitioner moved the apex court against AFT's December 10, 2021, order. Jogi moved the apex court through advocate Siddharth Sangal. The plea claimed that her deceased son was an active airman and was dining at the Air Force Mess when he died under mysterious circumstances on April 28, 2008.
Read More