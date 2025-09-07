Steel Industry Moves To Offset Impact Of Trump Tariffs
President of AIIFA Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association, Yogesh Mandhani believes the Centre's recently announced policy reforms will help in balancing the impact of Trump tariffs.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The steel sector in India is looking for ways to offset the challenges emerging from the imposition of 50% tariffs by the Trump administration in the United States of America.
President of AIIFA(All India Induction Furnaces Association) Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association, Yogesh Mandhani told ETV Bharat that the impact of these tariffs has been balanced to a great extent by the recent policy reforms introduced by the central government including the changes in the goods and services tax (GST).
Mandhani said that the reduction in rates of GST from 28% to 18% and 12% to 5% will increase consumer savings and hence consumption.
“This will give a big boost to infrastructure and gross domestic product (GDP). India has come to a position where it can effectively counter the US tariffs,” he said. He further stated that instead of depending on America, India is now expanding exports to Asian and other countries. For this, the government has emphasized on making steel more affordable.
Mandhani said that a committee formed by the government for the purpose has taken steps towards reducing the prices of iron and coal by 50% so that Indian steel can be made competitive in the global market.
India has set a target of zero carbon emissions by 2047. Mandhani said that the steel industry emits the highest amount of carbon in the country but is playing a leading role in reducing carbon emissions.
“Green taxonomy has been prepared in which carbon emissions of industries are being assessed and policies are being made to reduce them,” he said.
Madhani said that the central government has created a fund of Rs 4,000 crore to provide incentives to steel manufacturers who reduce carbon emissions. These incentives will be given on per tonne of green steel production. This will encourage industries and gradually the steel industry will move towards zero emissions, he said.
He said that the steel industry was now focusing on technological upgradation adding work had already begun towards adopting hydrogen as an alternative fuel while the focus is on generating electricity from solar, wind and water sources.
“This change will greatly help in making India competitive at the global level. European companies are now buying only such products which have a very low carbon footprint. In such a situation, India will have to meet international standards by reducing its emission levels,” he underlined.
He suggested that India should set steel standards according to its own geography and cost structure instead of European or global standards. “We have given suggestions on the proposed changes in the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It has also been said that India should make its own standards with the help of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other institutions,” he pointed out.
The AIIFA, in collaboration with Steel Manufacturers Association of Maharashtra (SMAM) and the Ministry of Steel, is going to organize Steelex-2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on September 19 and 20 in support of the United Nations Development Program. It is called the Maha Kumbh of the steel industry.
AIIFA's General Secretary Kamal Agarwal said that more than 300 exhibitors and 3,500 delegates will participate in the event where global challenges like one industry, one destination, decarbonization, hydrogen-based steel production, renewable energy, circular economy and the European Union's carbon border adjustment mechanism will be discussed.
