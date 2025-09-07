ETV Bharat / bharat

Steel Industry Moves To Offset Impact Of Trump Tariffs

New Delhi: The steel sector in India is looking for ways to offset the challenges emerging from the imposition of 50% tariffs by the Trump administration in the United States of America.

President of AIIFA(All India Induction Furnaces Association) Sustainable Steel Manufacturers Association, Yogesh Mandhani told ETV Bharat that the impact of these tariffs has been balanced to a great extent by the recent policy reforms introduced by the central government including the changes in the goods and services tax (GST).

Mandhani said that the reduction in rates of GST from 28% to 18% and 12% to 5% will increase consumer savings and hence consumption.

“This will give a big boost to infrastructure and gross domestic product (GDP). India has come to a position where it can effectively counter the US tariffs,” he said. He further stated that instead of depending on America, India is now expanding exports to Asian and other countries. For this, the government has emphasized on making steel more affordable.

Mandhani said that a committee formed by the government for the purpose has taken steps towards reducing the prices of iron and coal by 50% so that Indian steel can be made competitive in the global market.

India has set a target of zero carbon emissions by 2047. Mandhani said that the steel industry emits the highest amount of carbon in the country but is playing a leading role in reducing carbon emissions.

“Green taxonomy has been prepared in which carbon emissions of industries are being assessed and policies are being made to reduce them,” he said.