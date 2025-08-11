ETV Bharat / bharat

Stealth Frigates Udaygiri, Himagiri Set For Commissioning In Vizag On August 26

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is set to commission two advanced frontline frigates, Udaygiri (F35) and Himagiri (F34), on August 26 here, Eastern Naval Command officials said.

The commissioning of these two frigate warships will mark the first time that two major surface combatants from two prestigious Indian shipyards are being commissioned at the same time at Visakhapatnam.

"Indian Navy is preparing for the simultaneous commissioning of two advanced frontline frigates - Udaygiri (F35) and Himgiri (F34) - on 26 August," said a press release issued late on Sunday.

According to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Udaygiri is the second ship from Project 17A stealth frigates and was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

While Himagiri is the first of P17A ship to being constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. Both the frigates represent a generational leap over earlier designs.

Displacing about 6,700 tons, the P17A class frigates are roughly five per cent larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating a sleeker form with a reduced radar cross section, said the press release.

They are powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants using diesel engines and gas turbines, which drive controllable-pitch propellers and are managed through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

The weapons suite of these frigates includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, 76 mm MR Gun and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm close-in weapon systems and anti-submarine/underwater weapon systems, said the press release.