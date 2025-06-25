ETV Bharat / bharat

Stay On Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls Continues

Nainital: The stay on the three-tier Panchayat elections in Uttarakhand continues with the High Court fixing June 26 as the next fate of hearing in the case.

A double bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mahra heard the matter for more than two hours before adjourning the hearing till Thursday. The Court maintained that it was not in favour of abrogating the polls but in favour of conducting elections according to the rules.

The Advocate General and Chief Standing Counsel, while presenting the case of the government, told the Court that following the report of the National Commission for Backward Classes there was no other option but to declare the reservation roster as null and void.

The rules were issued on June 9 and there was a gazette notification on June 14 whereas the petitioners had contested that reservation roster was constitutionally mandatory as per the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act 2016.

The lawyers representing the government also contested that because of some petitioners the entire polling process cannot be stalled.