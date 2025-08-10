ETV Bharat / bharat

Not Required To Publish Names Of Excluded Voters Or Give Reasons: ECI To Supreme Court On Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that the statutory framework does not require it to either prepare or share any separate list of names of people not included on the draft electoral rolls, in connection with special intensive revision (SIR) of poll bound Bihar, or publish the reasons for non-inclusion of anyone in the draft electoral rolls for any reason.

The ECI, in its written response, said “as neither the law nor guidelines provide for preparation or sharing of any such list of previous electors whose enumeration form is not received for any reason during the enumeration phase, no such list can be sought by the petition as a matter of right”.

The poll body said this position is in harmony with the scheme of the rules, statute, and the guidelines for the following reasons: firstly, that no inquiry is done for the inclusion of anyone's name in the draft rolls, and each and every individual whose, enumeration form, has been received, has been included in the draft rolls, without any reservation or exception.

The ECI said regarding individuals whose name, for any reason, do not figure in the draft electoral roll published on August 1, such individuals can submit an application under Form 6 along with the declaration contained in annexure-D of the SIR order to lodge a claim for inclusion in the draft roll during the claims and objections period between August 1-September 1, 2025.

The poll body said it is implicit in the filing of Form 6, along with the declaration by an individual, whose name was not included in the draft roll for non-submission of the enumeration form, that he/she claims to be neither deceased, nor permanently shifted, nor untraceable. “Thus, providing reasons for non-inclusion along with the list of names serves no practical purpose as the exercise for all three aforestated categories of reasons remains the same, i.e., filing of Form 6 along with declaration under annexure-D”, it said.

In its written response, the poll body said that for these reasons, the petitioner's assertion that without the availability of reasons, the individuals whose names are excluded from the draft roll will not be able to seek appropriate recourse under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 (RER) is false, misconceived, and unsustainable.

The Election Commission said secondly, pursuant to Rule 19 of the RER 1960, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) is obligated to give a notice of hearing of each and every claim and objection which is not disposed of in accordance with Rules 17 and 18.

“It is at this stage that the individual who makes an application for inclusion and his/her inclusion is objected to by another individual or the ERO himself, will be served with reasons for deletion of his/her name. After issuing notice, the inquiry is to be conducted by the ERO under Rule 20, to aid in a proper adjudication of claims and objections”, it said.

The poll body said that exclusion of a name from the draft electoral roll does not amount to deletion of an individual from the electoral rolls, and the draft roll simply shows that the duly filled enumeration form of existing electors has been received during the enumeration phase. “But, on account of human involvement in execution of this exercise of scale, there is always a possibility that an exclusion or inclusion might surface due to inadvertence or error”, it added.

The poll body said the law provides a remedy under Rule 21 of the RER, 1960 and pursuant to this rule, if the ERO is of the view that owing to inadvertence or error during preparation, the names of any electors have been left out of the draft roll, the ERO has the power to take remedial action. “It is for this reason that issuance of reasons for exclusion of names from the draft rolls is not contemplated in the statutory framework governing the preparation of electoral rolls”, it said.

“It is imperative to note that prior to the publication of the draft electoral roll, the ECI had directed the CEO /DEOs/EROs/BLOs to share, with the political parties, the booth level list of individuals whose enumeration forms were not received due to any reason and seek their assistance for reaching out to them of these electors”, said the poll body.