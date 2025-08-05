ETV Bharat / bharat

Statewide Bus Strike Brings Karnataka To Halt, Commuters Struggle Amid Wage Dispute

Bengaluru: The daily life across Karnataka was severely impacted on Tuesday as employees from the state's four road transport corporations, including KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC, launched an indefinite strike. With government buses off the roads, thousands of commuters across cities and towns were left stranded, resorting to crowded metros, expensive cab rides, and overcharged autorickshaws.

Court Notice, Union Response

On Monday, the Karnataka High Court issued an interim stay on the strike, noting that halting public transport entirely would cause serious hardship to the public. However, the unions went ahead with the protest.

Responding to criticism about defying the court order, Vijay Bhaskar, leader of the Joint Action Committee of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations Trade Unions, clarified the situation.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bhaskar said, “We received the High Court notice only last evening around 7:30 pm. The Joint Action Committee couldn’t convene immediately or take any independent decision to inform all workers. Hence, the strike continued as scheduled. Now that we are appearing before the High Court, we will take an appropriate decision in this regard.”

This explanation sheds light on the union’s stance and the procedural delay in responding to the court order.

Commuters Bear the Brunt

From early morning, major bus depots remained largely empty. Government-run buses did not operate in most parts of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi. Visuals from Bengaluru’s Majestic Metro Station showed large crowds as commuters turned to the metro for alternative travel. In several locations, auto-rickshaws and cab aggregators reportedly charged inflated fares.

“I usually travel by BMTC bus to my workplace. Today, due to this strike, I had to spend triple the fare on a cab just to make it on time,” said Sunitha, a commuter in Bengaluru.

In some rural areas, a few buses continued to operate as staff members chose not to join the strike, especially to ensure that school students could attend classes. The transport department also deployed trainee drivers in limited areas to handle the crisis.