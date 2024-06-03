States, UTs urged for strict compliance of health facilities concerning fire safety norms

New Delhi: Admitting that the recent incident of fire in Delhi hospital took place due to suboptimal electrical maintenance and overload of electricity lines due to the use of air-conditioners and other equipment, the Health Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories for strict compliance and rigorous periodic assessment of all health facilities concerning fire safety norms.

The Health Ministry also advised States, UTs and health institutes to ensure better coordination with Public Works Department (PWD) and local fire departments so that fire safety NOC may be obtained on time.

“Safety and well-being of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff and visitors is of utmost importance in any healthcare facility. Recently, fire incidents have been reported in a few places. These are a result of short-circuits due to suboptimal electrical maintenance and overload of electricity lines due to the use of air-conditioners and other equipment,” the ministry said.

Given the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, according to the ministry, strict protocols and measures must be put in place to prevent, detect and respond to fires effectively.

“Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, but also safeguard lives and property,” it said.

The review meeting that took place recently under the co-chairmanship of the additional secretary (Public Health and Policy) and Director General of Health Services, with all States and UTs, highlighted the report of tragic fire accidents at private health facilities in Delhi in the recent past.

“On several occasions, the Union Health Ministry communicated to all States and UTs that temperatures escalate during the present summer months and hospital fires become a more significant threat, States and UTs are advised to conduct regular preventive fire risk assessment drills to identify potentially vulnerable areas,” the ministry said.

In the meeting, 15 representatives from State Health Departments and around 390 Health Care Organisations participated. The ministry shared a checklist on ‘Prevention and Maintenance of Fire Safety’ with States and UTs with an appeal to get the same filled by all health facilities and revert on the same.

“All States and UTs need to ensure strict compliance to regulatory protocols and regular mock-drills on fire safety after receiving feedback of macro-level assessments,” the Ministry said.

