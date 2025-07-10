ETV Bharat / bharat

'States Spending Just 6.7% On R&D': NITI Aayog Calls For Urgent Overhaul Of Science And Tech Councils

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Raising concerns over India's current research and innovation ecosystem, the NITI Aayog has sought an urgent overhaul of State Science and Technology Councils (SSTCs), many of which remain underfunded, poorly-managed, and are unable to meet local development needs.

In order to strengthen the country's grassroots science and innovation sector, NITI Aayog recently released a detailed roadmap recommending crucial reforms to improve the functioning of SSTCs. In the 140-page report, it has been revealed that even after decades of existence, most of these councils are under-resourced, understaffed and under-utilised and struggling due to irregular funding and lack of proper planning.

The document report titled "A Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Councils" shows that while the central government accounts for nearly 44 percent of the country's spending on research and development (R&D), the contribution of states is just 6.7 percent, indicating that many states are lagging behind in scientific development and innovation.

In view of this, the Aayog urged empowering states to take the lead in science while stressing that innovation is key to India's goal of becoming a global technology powerhouse.

At the same time, Niti Aayog warned that unless state governments take greater responsibility and invest in science and innovation, India's progress towards becoming a global innovation hub will remain lopsided and slow.

"Strengthening State S&T Councils will not only decentralise the research capacity but also accelerate India's journey towards becoming a global innovation hub," said Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science & Technology.

As per the report, states like Kerala and Gujarat have shown the way with strong institutions and healthy budgets. For instance, Kerala spends over Rs 170 crore annually on science and technology. But smaller or poorer states like Sikkim and Mizoram struggle with tiny budgets and lack of full-time scientific leadership. Moreover, many councils are led by bureaucrats with little or no expertise in science, which has severely limited their effectiveness, it added.

The report also flagged problems like outdated governance, irregular meetings, lack of industry partnerships, and low staff morale due to insecure jobs and no career growth.

Despite these challenges, the report pointed out success stories from different states: