States' Right To Sub-Classify SCs For Quota: Review Plea Dismissed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has junked a petition seeking review of its August 1, 2024 judgment which ruled that states have a right to sub-classify Scheduled Castes (SCs) notified on the Presidential List with an objective to provide them more preferential treatment in public employment and education.

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Sharma said there is no error apparent on the face of the record in the judgment.

"Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013 has been established. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," said the apex court, in its order dated September 24, which was uploaded recently.

The top court also rejected an application for open court hearing in the matter. “Applications for listing the review petitions in open court are rejected," said the apex court. According to the apex court rules, review petition is considered in chambers of judges without the presence of counsel through circulation of documents.

On August 1, four of the seven judges on the bench separately said the government should extend the "creamy layer principle" to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, like in the case of Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.