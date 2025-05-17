States Given Free hand by MHA to Deal with Bangladeshis and Rohingayas in Identifying and Deporting them by Task Force

Ranchi: The Union Home Ministry in a recent letter sent to a number of states, including Jharkhand has urged for immediate setting up of special task force in every district of the state to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingayas.
The MHA move comes close on the heels of the Pahalgam terror attack and the objective of the Union Government is clear that it wants to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingayas staying in India.
The MHA letter describes in detail the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) in dealing with Bangladeshis and Rohingayas.
A copy of the letter sent to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Jharkhand in this regard instructs the state governments to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingayas living illegally.
A special task force for this specific purpose should be set up in every district of the state, the letter stated.
Once identified the illegal entrants should be sent to “holding centres” created exclusively for such entrants, the order stated.
The state government has been given full responsibility to carry out this operation as the MHA mentioned that the “Centre does not have a federal policing system. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all the state governments to identify illegal migrants, keep them at the designated places and then start the deportation process.”
It will be under the state government to stop the movement of illegal migrants, the MHA stated.
Illegal Immigrants are to be kept in holding centres
The Union Home Ministry indicated in the letter that holding centers should be built to deport illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingayas. After completion of the investigation in the holding centers, they will be handed over to the Border Security Force and Coast Guard. The concerned country from where the illegal entrants had come would be handed over to their citizens.
For action in this direction, a letter has also been sent by the Center from the level of Chief Secretary to the Police Headquarters and all the districts.
Claim of being an Indian citizen will be investigated
The Union Home Ministry has ordered that if a suspected Bangladeshi or Rohingaya claims to be an Indian citizen and is living in another state, then the concerned state government home secretary and district collector or district magistrate, from where the suspected person claims to have come, have to obtain the details of his name, parents’ name, residential address and close relatives.
After the physical verification is done within a period of 30 days, the report will be sent to the elected state government or union territory. The claim of being an Indian citizen has to be verified within a month in any case.
The deportation process will start if it is illegal
Once the illegal Bangladeshsis are identified, the state government will immediately take the biometric and demographic information of the person concerned. After this, it will be uploaded on the Foreigners’ Identification Portal, according to the MHA letter.
After the investigation of illegal immigrants by the district police, the BSF or Coast Guard can also start the process of deporting him by taking him into their custody from the holding center.