ETV Bharat / bharat

States Given Free hand by MHA to Deal with Bangladeshis and Rohingayas in Identifying and Deporting them by Task Force

Ranchi: The Union Home Ministry in a recent letter sent to a number of states, including Jharkhand has urged for immediate setting up of special task force in every district of the state to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingayas.

The MHA move comes close on the heels of the Pahalgam terror attack and the objective of the Union Government is clear that it wants to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingayas staying in India.

The MHA letter describes in detail the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) in dealing with Bangladeshis and Rohingayas.

A copy of the letter sent to the Chief Secretary and DGP of Jharkhand in this regard instructs the state governments to identify Bangladeshis and Rohingayas living illegally.

A special task force for this specific purpose should be set up in every district of the state, the letter stated.

Once identified the illegal entrants should be sent to “holding centres” created exclusively for such entrants, the order stated.

The state government has been given full responsibility to carry out this operation as the MHA mentioned that the “Centre does not have a federal policing system. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all the state governments to identify illegal migrants, keep them at the designated places and then start the deportation process.”

It will be under the state government to stop the movement of illegal migrants, the MHA stated.

Illegal Immigrants are to be kept in holding centres