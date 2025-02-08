ETV Bharat / bharat

Statements By Bangladesh Portraying New Delhi Negatively Regrettable: India Tells Envoy

New Delhi: India on Friday summoned Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner Nural Islam and conveyed that it is regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to "portray India negatively" by holding New Delhi responsible for internal governance issues.

The Government of India will make efforts for a mutually beneficial relationship and "we expect that Bangladesh will reciprocate similarly without vitiating the atmosphere", the Ministry of External Affairs' official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a written response to media queries on the summoning.

"The Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Mr. Md. Nural Islam, was summoned by MEA to the South Block today, February 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm," he said.

"It was conveyed that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings.

"It is, however, regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding us responsible for internal governance issues," Jaiswal said.

"These statements by Bangladesh are in fact responsible for the persistent negativity," he added. Comments attributed to former prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina have been made in her "individual capacity in which India has no role to play", Jaiswal said.