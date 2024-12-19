Statehood Will Be Restored In J&K At The Earliest: Shah Assures Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that Statehood will be restored at the earliest.
“I had a talk with Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of restoring Statehood in J&K. I hope that Statehood will be restored in J&K at the earliest,” said Abdullah after meeting Shah at North Block in New Delhi.
The meeting between Shah and Abdullah took place ahead of the much-hyped security review meeting in the home ministry. Home Minister Shah chaired the security review meeting in the presence of several top security officials.
“Security and law and order is the responsibility of the Lt Governor. However, we need to bring the people of J&K into confidence to end terrorism in J&K,” said Abdullah.
“We have been running the newly formed government in J&K for the last two months. We have discussed our previous experience in running the government,” said Abdullah.
Meanwhile, emphasising the implementation of the area domination plan and zero terror plan in mission mode to counter terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, Home Minister Shah reiterated that all resources will be made available for a “Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir.”
“In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, we will achieve the goal of ‘Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir’ at the earliest and all resources will be made available for this. The Modi Government, with the joint efforts of all security forces, is committed to establish complete dominance over terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Shah while addressing a high-level meeting on the security scenario of J&K.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director (IB) Tapan Deka, RAW chief Ravi Sinha, Chief of Army Staff, GOC-in-C (Northern Command), DGMO, Chief Secretary & DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs attended the meeting.
Shah said that the unprecedented participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections shows that they have full faith in the democracy of the country.
The home minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.
“Due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi Government, the ecosystem of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has almost ended,” he said.
Shah directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It was the first-ever security meeting over J&K after the Assembly election that took place following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.