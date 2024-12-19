ETV Bharat / bharat

Statehood Will Be Restored In J&K At The Earliest: Shah Assures Omar Abdullah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that Statehood will be restored at the earliest.

“I had a talk with Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of restoring Statehood in J&K. I hope that Statehood will be restored in J&K at the earliest,” said Abdullah after meeting Shah at North Block in New Delhi.

The meeting between Shah and Abdullah took place ahead of the much-hyped security review meeting in the home ministry. Home Minister Shah chaired the security review meeting in the presence of several top security officials.

“Security and law and order is the responsibility of the Lt Governor. However, we need to bring the people of J&K into confidence to end terrorism in J&K,” said Abdullah.

“We have been running the newly formed government in J&K for the last two months. We have discussed our previous experience in running the government,” said Abdullah.

Meanwhile, emphasising the implementation of the area domination plan and zero terror plan in mission mode to counter terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, Home Minister Shah reiterated that all resources will be made available for a “Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir.”