Statehood for Ladakh: LAB, KDA present joint draft

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have jointly submitted a comprehensive draft to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging the government to confer full statehood and Sixth Schedule status upon Ladakh.

This revelation came from Chering Dorjey, Co-Chairman of the Apex Body, following a crucial meeting held on December 4, which was presided over by Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai.

The meeting, a result of Rai's directive to submit a detailed set of demands, underscored Ladakh's historical significance, strategic importance, environmental value and its parallels with other states in the North East.

The draft contends that granting statehood to Ladakh would not only augment political representation but also empower local communities, allowing them to manifest their aspirations within the democratic framework.

Chering Dorjey stressed that Ladakh, being a tribal-majority region with a delicate environment, requires special consideration. Proposing inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, the draft seeks to ensure protection for the land rights of the Scheduled Tribes of Ladakh, along with the autonomy to formulate laws tailored to the unique needs of the region.

Furthermore, the Apex Body has demanded the establishment of a Public Service Commission for Ladakh, a provision already extended to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Reorganization Act. Dorjey emphasized the limitations faced by Ladakhi students in securing gazetted posts due to the absence of such provisions, underscoring the need for a dedicated commission.

Dorjey asserted, "Robust institutions are imperative to safeguard gazetted jobs and protect non-gazetted jobs in Ladakh."

Additionally, the draft advocates for an increase in parliamentary representation, calling for an additional seat in the Lok Sabha and the creation of a Rajya Sabha seat for Ladakh when a Legislative Assembly is granted.

The Apex Body remains optimistic about the expeditious consideration and fulfilment of these demands by the Ministry. The groundwork for these proposals was laid during the meeting with Union Minister Nityanand Rai on December 4, 2023, where the Apex Body was tasked with preparing and submitting a comprehensive draft for further deliberation.