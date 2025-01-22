State Wants To Make RG Kar Rape-Murder Convict Another Dhananjoy: Bengal BJP Prez On Govt Moving HC

Kolkata: Alluding the RG Kar rape-murder verdict to the 1990 Hetal Parekh case in which the convict Dhananjoy Chatterjee was hanged in 2004, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday said the state government has moved the Calcutta High Court within 24 hours of the order by a Sealdaha Court to make convict Sanjay Roy another Dhananjoy.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised questions on the investigation by CBI, which failed to ensure the death penalty for Roy and said the state government's decision to move the high court seeking capital punishment.

"In the R.G. Kar junior doctor's rape and murder case, I am really shocked to see that the judgement of the Court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case! I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgement come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of rare case?! We want and insist upon death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case. Recently, in last 3/4 months, we have been able to ensure capital/ maximum punishment for convicts in such crimes. Then, why, in this case, has capital punishment not been awarded? I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment. We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now," Banerjee posted on her X handle soon after the verdict was pronounced.

"The state government intends to divert public attention by hurriedly moving the high court as it wants to hang Roy at the earliest to turn him into another Dhananjoy Chatterjee. Because, if he opens up, everyone will be in a soup that's why proactive efforts are being made to silence him forever," Majumdar said.

Speaking on the Aprajita Bill, which aims to mete out capital punishment and the harshest penalty for sexual harassment, Majumdar said," Mamata Banerjee is a master politician and knows well how to fool people. Passing the Aparajita Bill is another move towards this. The Supreme Court has clearly said that if laws of similar nature are passed by both the Centre and the state, the former will prevail."

Referring to a portion of the RG Kar verdict, he took a did at the state police and the hospital administration. "The judge has expressed his displeasure on the roles of police and hospital administration at several places in the verdict. The Chief Minister should take the responsibility and tender public apology," Majumdar said.

Besides, he slammed Banerjee over her statement on Mafia Raj in which she said from Malda, in the context of Dulal Sarkar's murder, that such lampooning would not be tolerated."The Trinamool Congress Party is made of mafias. It is a mafia company where mafias rule the roost," Majumdar said.