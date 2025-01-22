ETV Bharat / bharat

State Police Has No Role In Lodging Complaints For Airport Violations: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has held the Aircraft Act was "a complete code" to deal with the safety and security of civil aviation and aerodromes whereas the state police could only forward probe material to the authorised officer to decide on lodging a complaint.

The significant verdict, ruling out any significant role of state police in dealing with the airport violations cases, came from a bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Manmohan on an appeal of the Jharkhand government.

The state government challenged the Jharkhand High Court judgement which quashed the FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari and others. They were accused of allegedly forcing the Deoghar air traffic control to allow their aircraft to take off after sunset in 2022.

The judgement, authored by Justice Manmohan, and made available on Wednesday said, "The Aircraft Act, 1934 as well as the rules framed thereunder…is a complete Code which deals with safety and security of civil aviation and aerodrome."

It added, “The Aircraft Act also prescribes a special procedure for taking cognisance of any offence punishable under the Aircraft Act, 1934, i.e., the complaint must be made by or with the prior sanction of the Aviation authorities. Section 12B is in the nature of a pre-condition for taking cognizance by a court.”

The bench referred to the relevant provisions of the Act and the rules and said a complaint could be filed by an authorised officer alone under the Aircrafts Act before the court concerned.

“The local police can only forward the material collected by it during the investigation to such authorised officers. It shall be open to the authorised officer to take a decision in accordance with law with regard to filing or non-filing of a complaint,” it said.

The bench said it was settled law that in the exercise of the extraordinary power under Article 226 of the Constitution or the inherent powers under Section 482 of CrPC, it was open to a high court to quash an FIR either to prevent abuse of the process of any court or otherwise to secure the ends of justice.