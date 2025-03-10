‘State Officials Consider Themselves Above And Beyond Reach Of Law': SC Pulls Up Jammu Kashmir Govt For Non-compliance Of HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has minced no words in criticizing the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which repeatedly “harassed” daily wage workers’ by passing cryptic orders and not complying with a direction of the high court to regularise their services for over 16 years despite a direction issued in 2007. The daily-wagers worked between 14-19 years in the rural development department.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh. “At the very outset, we are constrained to observe that the present case is a glaring and textbook example of obstination exhibited by the state officials/authorities, who consider themselves to be above and beyond the reach of law”, said the bench, in an order passed on March 7.

The bench deplored the inaction of the officers of the petitioner, Union Territory, who took about 16 years to comply with a simpliciter high court order passed on May 3, 2007, and termed it “shocking and prima facie contemptuous”.

The bench, in its order, said, “However, what concerns us is not the delay of decades alone, but also the incontrovertible fact that the poor respondents’, being daily wage workers, have been repeatedly harassed by the petitioners by passing cryptic orders, thereby overlooking the true import and spirit of the order dated May 3, 2007 passed by the single judge”.

The bench declined to interfere with Rs 25,000 cost imposed by a high court division bench. The high court, while imposing Rs 25,000 costs on the UT administration, gave the liberty to recover the cost from the salary of the officer upon whose advice the present plea (against contempt action) was filed.

The apex court said in such facts and circumstances, the observations made by the division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court including the imposition of symbolic cost does not warrant any interference by this court.

The bench, in its order, said it considers the instant case fit for imposing exemplary costs on the delinquent officers’, besides also recommending strong disciplinary action against them. “However, we presently refrain ourselves from doing so, keeping in view the fact that the contempt proceedings are still pending before the learned Single Judge. We, consequently, request the learned Single Judge to take up the contempt proceedings on a weekly basis and ensure that majesty and sanctity of law is well maintained. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed, in the above terms”, said the bench.

In December 2024, the high court had denied the relief to the Union Territory against the October 16, 2024, order of the single judge in a contempt plea filed by daily wagers in 2010 saying authorities hadn’t complied with the 2007 order.

The high court had said that the order passed by the single judge (2007 order) clearly required the appellants to deal with the case of the respondents (daily-wagers) in parity with such others who had already got the benefit of SRO 64 and were similarly placed as the respondents herein. SRO 64 of 1994 issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government related to the regularisation criteria for daily-wagers working with the state government.

In 2006, a group of daily-wagers in the rural development department moved the high court seeking regularisation of their jobs on the ground that they have worked between 14 to 19 years and were aggrieved that their services were not regularised in terms of SRO 64 of 1994 despite repeated requests.