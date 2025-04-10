ETV Bharat / bharat

State-Of-The-Art Black Box Lab Unveiled To Scale Up Aviation Safety, Vulnerability Testing

New Delhi: Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the country's first state-of-the-art Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder (DFDR & CVR) Laboratory at the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). Commonly known as the Black Box Lab, the facility was developed with an investment of Rs 9 crore.

This advanced laboratory is likely to play a crucial role in analysing aviation accidents, repairing damaged black boxes, recovering and decoding vital flight data, and comparing information from radar and cockpit voice recordings. Thus, the establishment of this lab has leapfrogged aviation infrastructure in India to the level of international standards.

Also present on the inauguration occasion were officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Air Force, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and heads of airline safety. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Naidu stressed the need for creating a much safer aviation ecosystem with this new lab. According to him, independent and effective investigations will go a long way in preventing future accidents. This facility will ensure faster and more accurate identification of the root causes, thereby strengthening accountability in aviation, he added.

He expressed his appreciation for the contribution made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in involving the AAIB with all the necessary technical know-how. Stating that HAL has this indigenous capacity to manufacture and service flight data recorders, Naidu also predicted that India will emerge as a leading country in global aviation technology.

The minister said that safety infrastructure has to be kept along with expansion of capacity as India moves towards its goal of 350-400 airports by 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. "With the aviation sector growing at an unprecedented rate, it's very important that our safety mechanisms remain ahead of the curve," he added.

Director general of AAIB, GVG Yugandhar remarked that this lab will not only serve Indian interests but also come to assist neighboring countries, making India a regional leader in aviation investigation and safety collaborations. It will play an important role in refining the design of aircraft and operational procedures in order to prevent accidents.