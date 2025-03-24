ETV Bharat / bharat

'State Of Punjab Means Absent': SC Raps State Govt Over Non-Appearance Of Counsel

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday censured the Punjab government over the absenteeism of its advocates in cases and asked the state's advocate general to ensure their attendance.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar made the observation while hearing the plea filed by the state government's plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order of bail to former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on August 10, 2022.

"Mr Advocate General of Punjab, we have already called you in one case. In your state, even after service of notice, your panel advocates in the Supreme Court are not appearing. We have already referred to two orders. This is everyday drama. State of Punjab means absent. It is happening not only in criminal cases but civil cases. Nobody is appearing," the bench said.

The top court adjourned by two weeks the plea filed by the Punjab government after it sought time. During the hearing, Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh apologised to the court over the issue and assured it won't be repeated.

The top court had directed Majithia to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) Headquarters, Patiala which is probing a drugs case against him.