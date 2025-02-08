ETV Bharat / bharat

Since Aug, Reports Cited Deaths Of 23 Hindus, 152 Attacks On Temples In Bangladesh: Govt

New Delhi: Since August, reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, the government said on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha also said "During the last two months (November 26, 2024 till January 25, 2025), 76 cases of incidents of attacks against Hindus have been reported in Bangladesh".

The government was asked about the details of cases of harassment caused to Hindus in Bangladesh reported during the last two months; the number of Hindu people who have been injured or died along with the number of attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

"Since August reports have cited deaths of 23 Hindus and 152 incidents of attack on Hindu temples in Bangladesh," he said in his response.

The Government of India has taken note of the incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and shared its concerns with the government of Bangladesh, the minister said.