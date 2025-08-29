State Energy Efficiency Index 2024 Report Out: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tripura Lead

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Tripura have been declared as the top-performing states as far as energy efficiency performance is concerned for 2023-24, said the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 report.
The SEEI 2024 assesses the energy efficiency performance of 36 Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) for the financial year 2023-24. The Index plays a pivotal role in institutionalising state-level data monitoring, tracking energy footprint management, promoting best practices, and fostering competitive improvements in energy efficiency across states.
"India’s energy transition is not just a response to climate imperatives – it is a strategic opportunity to foster innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth. As we chart our path toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and a 45% reduction in emissions intensity by 2030, energy efficiency emerges as a foundational pillar, offering impactful, low-cost solutions that cut across all sectors,” said Akash Tripathi, additional secretary in the Ministry of Power and Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), while releasing the report.
He said that the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 is a significant milestone in this journey. “This edition brings a sharper focus on ground-level implementation, sectoral outcomes, and measurable progress. By evaluating states across critical domains, such as buildings, industry, transport, DISCOMs, and agriculture, it reflects the growing maturity of India’s energy efficiency ecosystem,” said Tripathi.
The sixth edition of the Index features an enhanced implementation-focused framework with 66 indicators across seven key demand sectors, including buildings, industry, municipal services, transport, agriculture, electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), and cross-sector initiatives.
The new framework reflects evolving national priorities such as the energy service companies (ESCO) model, star rating for buildings, MSME cluster profiling, PAT scheme expansion, EV demand-side incentives, and DISCOMs' demand-side management efforts. The framework emphasises on-ground implementation by assessing state-led initiatives like energy audits, retrofits, technology demonstrations, and capacity-building programmes.
Compared to SEEI 2023, the number of frontrunner states has reduced from seven to five, with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu maintaining this status. Two states – Assam and Kerala – feature in the achiever category, while Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh are classified as contenders.
SEEI highlights progress across sectors and shows notable advancements in energy efficiency. In the buildings sector, 24 states have notified the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017, with 20 states integrating it into municipal by-laws.
The industry sector has seen 10 states adopt MSME energy efficiency policies, while seven states mandate Mandatory Energy Audits (MEA) for non-PAT industries. In municipal sustainability, 25 states have developed Climate Action Plans or Heat Action Plans, with 12 reporting collaborations between State Designated Agencies and Urban Local Bodies.
The Transport sector has seen widespread adoption, with 31 states implementing State Electric Mobility Policies and 14 mandating EV charging infrastructure in buildings. In Agriculture, 13 states promote integrated cold storage and solar-powered agricultural pumps, with Kerala achieving 74 per cent adoption of energy-efficient or solar-powered agricultural pumps.
The Index also highlights the increasing adoption of demand-side management (DSM) strategies, with 11 states incorporating DSM action plans into their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR). As a mark of significant development, all 36 States and UTs have developed State Energy Efficiency Action Plans (SEEAPs), whereas 31 States and UTs have reported the formation of State-Level Steering Committees (SLSC) on Energy Transition under the chairmanship of chief secretary, aligning with India’s national climate and energy efficiency goals.
SEEI 2024 serves as a crucial policy tool, guiding sub-national energy efficiency actions and supporting India's energy transition. The Index provides actionable insights to help states improve their energy efficiency performance, contributing to India's broader climate and energy security targets.