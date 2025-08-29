ETV Bharat / bharat

State Energy Efficiency Index 2024 Report Out: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Tripura Lead

New Delhi: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Tripura have been declared as the top-performing states as far as energy efficiency performance is concerned for 2023-24, said the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 report.

The SEEI 2024 assesses the energy efficiency performance of 36 Indian States and Union Territories (UTs) for the financial year 2023-24. The Index plays a pivotal role in institutionalising state-level data monitoring, tracking energy footprint management, promoting best practices, and fostering competitive improvements in energy efficiency across states.

"India’s energy transition is not just a response to climate imperatives – it is a strategic opportunity to foster innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth. As we chart our path toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 and a 45% reduction in emissions intensity by 2030, energy efficiency emerges as a foundational pillar, offering impactful, low-cost solutions that cut across all sectors,” said Akash Tripathi, additional secretary in the Ministry of Power and Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), while releasing the report.

He said that the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2024 is a significant milestone in this journey. “This edition brings a sharper focus on ground-level implementation, sectoral outcomes, and measurable progress. By evaluating states across critical domains, such as buildings, industry, transport, DISCOMs, and agriculture, it reflects the growing maturity of India’s energy efficiency ecosystem,” said Tripathi.

The sixth edition of the Index features an enhanced implementation-focused framework with 66 indicators across seven key demand sectors, including buildings, industry, municipal services, transport, agriculture, electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), and cross-sector initiatives.

The new framework reflects evolving national priorities such as the energy service companies (ESCO) model, star rating for buildings, MSME cluster profiling, PAT scheme expansion, EV demand-side incentives, and DISCOMs' demand-side management efforts. The framework emphasises on-ground implementation by assessing state-led initiatives like energy audits, retrofits, technology demonstrations, and capacity-building programmes.