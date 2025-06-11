‘State Can’t Have Any Objection If Couple Resides Together….’, SC Grants Bail To Muslim Man

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has granted bail to a Muslim man jailed for nearly six months after marrying a Hindu woman, saying “state cannot have any objection to the appellant and his wife residing together…”.

A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said: “We observe that the respondent– state- cannot have any objection to the appellant and his wife residing together in as much as they have been married as per the wishes to their respective parents and families”.

“In the circumstances, we find that this is an appropriate case where the relief of bail ought to be granted to the appellant herein. We also make it clear that the pendency of the criminal proceeding against the appellant herein would not come in the way of the appellant and his wife residing together on their own volition”, said the bench in an order passed on May 19.

The bench allowed an appeal filed by a man, who was denied bail by the Uttarakhand High Court in February 2025. The appellant was arrested under provisions of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for allegedly concealing his religious identity and fraudulently marrying the woman as per Hindu rites.

The counsel, for the appellant, contended that a frivolous complainant has been lodged against the appellant only because he is married to a woman who is following a different faith. He submitted that the wedding between the parties was an arranged marriage, the facts were known to both sides and the families voluntarily decided to arrange the marriage of the appellant with the lady.

“However, soon after the marriage certain persons and certain organisations seemed to have objected to the marriage. This resulted in the FIR (in December 2024) being lodged against the appellant. The appellant is in jail for nearly six months”, the counsel contended before the bench.

It was argued that the chargesheet has been filed in view of the nature of the allegations against the appellant and the petitioner is entitled to the relief of bail.

The appellant’s counsel further submitted that if the appellant is released on bail possibly the appellant and his wife would reside separately from their families and continue to live peacefully without any hindrance. The state government’s counsel argued that there is no merit in this appeal and the same may be dismissed.

The apex court directed that the “appellant shall be produced before the concerned trial court as early as possible and the trial court shall release him on bail, subject to such conditions as it may deem appropriate to impose to ensure his presence in the proceedings arising out of FIR…”.

The bench directed that the appellant should extend complete cooperation in the trial and he should not misuse his liberty. “Any infraction of the conditions shall entail cancellation of bail granted to the appellant. With the aforesaid directions, the criminal appeal is allowed”, said the bench.

The Uttarakhand High Court earlier declined to grant bail to the petitioner, holding that facts relating to his religion had allegedly not been disclosed to the woman and her family before the marriage. Petitioner’s counsel had argued that his client’s mother is a practising Hindu and that he grew up in a Hindu environment, however this contention did not convince the high court.