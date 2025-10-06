State Can't Close Markets To Outsiders Without Just Cause: Supreme Court
The apex court stressed that the principle of non-discrimination is embodied in Article 14 of the Constitution.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the state enjoyed the freedom to prescribe the conditions in a tender, but it cannot exercise that power in a manner which infringed upon constitutional guarantees, by closing the market to outsiders without a just cause.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe. The bench said the doctrine of level playing field requires that gates of competition be opened to all who are equally placed.
The bench said the doctrine of level playing field is an important concept while construing Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution. “Article 19(1) (g) confers fundamental right to carry out business to a company, it is entitled to invoke the doctrine of level playing field which is, however, subject to public interest”, it said.
The bench stressed that the doctrine of level playing field provides the space within which equally placed competitors are allowed to bid so as to subserve larger public interest.
“The State, while it enjoys the freedom to prescribe the conditions in the tender, cannot exercise that power in a manner that infringes upon constitutional guarantees, by closing the market to outsiders without just cause”, said the bench.
The bench made these observations, as it decided to quash a tender condition which prescribed that bidders must have supplied sports kits worth at least Rs 6 crores (cumulative) to Chhattisgarh government agencies in last three financial years, as it was violative of articles 14 and 19(1) (g) of the Constitution.
The bench said the tender condition excludes the competent and experienced suppliers, who may have executed contracts of far greater magnitude in other states or for the central government departments, from participating in the tender and has the impact of promoting cartelisation.
“The impugned condition operates as a closed door to outsiders and restricts the wider participation of bidders and restricts competition. The impugned tender condition, therefore, is violative of Article 14 and also offends Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution”, it said.
The bench said the state by linking the eligibility criteria with past local supplies has created an artificial barrier, against the suppliers who had no past dealing with Chhattisgarh.
The bench said the justification advanced by the state that it is a Maoist affected area and only those with past experience of supply in the state to state government agencies can be relied upon, is untenable for several reasons.
“Firstly, the tender in question is not for security sensitive equipment but is for supply of sports kits which does not involve any special risk or security repercussions. Secondly, only some districts of Chhattisgarh are affected by Maoist activities, and it is incorrect to treat the entire state, as uniformly affected by Naxalites, for exclusion of other eligible bidders”, said the bench.
The bench said that thirdly, a successful bidder, who may not be conversant with the topography can engage a local supply chain to supply the sports kits.
The apex court allowed an appeal filed by Vinisha Technologies Pvt Ltd against the high court's orders, rejecting the challenge to the condition in the tender notice issued on July 21, 2025.
The apex court stressed that the principle of non-discrimination is embodied in Article 14 of the Constitution. "Article 14 has to be read in conjunction with Rights conferred by other Articles like Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Article 21 of the Constitution of India refers to Right to Life which includes ‘opportunity’ as well", it said.
The apex court held the condition in tender notice was arbitrary, unreasonable and discriminatory, which did not have any rational nexus to the object of ensuring effective supply of sports kits to the children in the state.
