State Can't Close Markets To Outsiders Without Just Cause: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the state enjoyed the freedom to prescribe the conditions in a tender, but it cannot exercise that power in a manner which infringed upon constitutional guarantees, by closing the market to outsiders without a just cause.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe. The bench said the doctrine of level playing field requires that gates of competition be opened to all who are equally placed.

The bench said the doctrine of level playing field is an important concept while construing Article 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution. “Article 19(1) (g) confers fundamental right to carry out business to a company, it is entitled to invoke the doctrine of level playing field which is, however, subject to public interest”, it said.

The bench stressed that the doctrine of level playing field provides the space within which equally placed competitors are allowed to bid so as to subserve larger public interest.

“The State, while it enjoys the freedom to prescribe the conditions in the tender, cannot exercise that power in a manner that infringes upon constitutional guarantees, by closing the market to outsiders without just cause”, said the bench.

The bench made these observations, as it decided to quash a tender condition which prescribed that bidders must have supplied sports kits worth at least Rs 6 crores (cumulative) to Chhattisgarh government agencies in last three financial years, as it was violative of articles 14 and 19(1) (g) of the Constitution.

The bench said the tender condition excludes the competent and experienced suppliers, who may have executed contracts of far greater magnitude in other states or for the central government departments, from participating in the tender and has the impact of promoting cartelisation.

“The impugned condition operates as a closed door to outsiders and restricts the wider participation of bidders and restricts competition. The impugned tender condition, therefore, is violative of Article 14 and also offends Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution”, it said.