Startups Of IIM Lucknow Students Valued At Rs 2500 Crore, Nearly 1200 Jobs Created Across India

Lucknow: Going beyond the traditional management studies, the IIM Lucknow is gradually building a startup revolution, with the ventures led by its students significantly contributing to the country's economy. Currently, 250 such startups founded by the students of Indian Institute of Management here have a combined valuation of Rs 2500 crore, simultaneously generating employment opportunities for the youth.

The Union Education Ministry has heaped praise on the institute for its remarkable achievements in the field of education, research and innovation, which is heralding a new era of entrepreneurship.

The Ministry asserted that these achievements not only elevate the reputation of IIM Lucknow but play an important role in the economic and social development of the country. The institute's Enterprise Incubation Center (EIC) has so far strengthened the startups of more than 250 students. The total capital valuation of these startups stands at Rs 2500 crore.

Not only this, more than 1200 youths have secured jobs through these startups with good salary. IIM Lucknow's EIC has so far made a financial contribution of Rs 107 crore to these student-led ventures, to help promote innovation and startup culture in the country. For them, it plays a crucial role in employment generation and economic development of the country.

As per reports, 82 startups of IIM Lucknow students have so far obtained 208 patents. To promote blockchain technology, the institute has also established a Center of Excellence in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This apart, one of the world's most modern cyber security laboratory has also been set up in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

IIM Lucknow Director Prof Archana Shukla said that IIM Lucknow and IIT Kanpur together with an NGO are working on developing excellent solutions for education, health and good governance along with addressing various social and economic problems.

Notably, more than 468 research papers by students and faculty members of IIM Lucknow have been published in various international journals. Further, two percent of the institute's faculty have been ranked in the global list released by Stanford Elsevier. IIM Lucknow's IPMX and PGP courses are also internationally recognised and accredited by AMBA and AACSB.