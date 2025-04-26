Marching Towards Viksit Bharat, IIT Madras Incubates 100-Plus Deep-Tech Startups In A Single Year

Chennai: In a historic first, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has incubated over 100 startups in a single financial year, keeping with the vision of 'Startup 100 Mission' set by the institute's director Prof V Kamakoti in early 2024.

As per official reports, the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) incubated as many as 104 new startups during 2024-25 FY. From manufacturing and robotics to spacetech, aero/defence, Artificial Intelligence, and biotech, these startups founded by IIT Madras faculty, staff, students and alumni as well as external entrepreneurs, cover a wide range of critical and emerging sectors.

This achievement was made possible through the collaborative efforts of IITMIC, with its sector-specific incubators like Pravartak, Bioincubator, HTIC MedTech, RTBI, and the School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, IIT-M.

What's more phenomenal is the fact that over 50 percent of these 104 startups were founded by IIT Madras faculty, staff, students and alumni. The remaining 48 percent of startups were founded by external entrepreneurs, showcasing IITMIC's diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Director Kamakoti announced this achievement during the World IP Celebrations on campus Saturday organised by the Office of Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT Madras.

Congratulating all the stakeholders of IIT-M working in the Innovation Ecosystem, Prof Kamakoti said, "As we march towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the technology superpower that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is envisioning will be a Product Nation and a Startup Nation. We need to have a lot of products that make both economic and social sense. IIT Madras has always aspired to deliver many more startups, looking at socio-economic problems."

"This year, we have filed 417 patents during the 2024-25 Financial Year, which accounts for more than 'One Patent a Day'. The challenge of 'Startup Shatam' (100 startups), which translates to incubating one startup every third day, was taken up on April 1, 2024. I am proud to announce that the Institute has met this challenge by incubating 104 startups. These are deep core-tech start-ups in sectors such as manufacturing, robotics, automotive materials, battery, construction, defence, ship building, aerospace, UAVs and health tech, besides space technologies, pharma and quantum, among others. The institute has incubated start-ups across a broad spectrum. This is our humble contribution to a Product Nation, a Startup Nation and Viksit Bharat 2047," he added.

The newly incubated startups are working across a variety of high-impact deep-tech sectors, including:

Manufacturing, Robotics, Automotive & Batteries, Materials & Defence/Aerospace

AI, ML, AR/VR, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Analytics/SAAS & Fintech

Healthtech

Biotech, Pharma, neutraceuticals & agritech

IoT, cyber physical systems

Abhijit Bhutey, co-founder of Inbound Aerospace (a space manufacturing startup founded by IIT-Madras PhD alumni and externals), said, "At Inbound, our mission to push the boundaries of space-tech has been made possible through the unwavering support and vision of the IIT Madras entrepreneurial ecosystem. From our early days at the 'Nirmaan pre-incubator' to being incubated at IITMIC in FY25, we have seen the immense value of deep mentorship, technical guidance, and a community that fosters innovation. We are grateful to the IITMIC team, whose dedication and hands-on support have been pivotal to our growth. It's an honor to be part of the 100+ startups nurtured here, all contributing to a future built on knowledge, impact, and vision."

Echoing similar views, Sarthak Saurav, BTech 2024 graduate from IIT-Madras and CEO of AI powered 3D printing startup Matterize said, "The foundation built during my time at CFI and later at Nirmaan equipped us with vital business acumen, setting the stage for our progress within the IITMIC. Being part of 100+ startups incubated in FY25, the network, mentorship, and resources at IITMIC have been instrumental in boosting innovation and entrepreneurship."

Elaborating on the efforts that led to this achievement, Prof Prabhu Rajagopal, Head of School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, IIT Madras, said, "Reaching the target of 100 startups a year as envisioned by our Director seemed like an impossibility to many of us, and yet we are here already. This is largely thanks to the systematic mechanisms in the Institute for supporting a culture of translational research based on deep science and starting up, institutionalised through multiple organisations working in concert. In the coming year, we plan to strengthen the mentoring and go-to-market strategies as well as drive the emergence of 'multinational' startups, another vision articulated by our leadership."

Tamaswati Ghosh, CEO of IITM Incubation Cell, said, "Incubating over 100 startups in FY25 marks a significant leap from our previous annual average of 60 startups. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our strategic partnerships, enabling nearly equal representation from both the IIT-M ecosystem and across India in the IIT-M Shatam incubations. This milestone showcases the maturity of the IIT-M ecosystem, which provides deep-tech startups the confidence and resources to build, scale and thrive. Looking ahead, IITMIC is focused on expanding our startup pipeline, accelerating the commercial success of existing incubated companies in India, and facilitating global market access through strategic international collaborations. We will also welcome startups from regions like East Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, further reinforcing IIT-M’s leadership in deep-tech innovation."

Faculty-in-charge of IIT Madras Incubation Cell, Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam said, "Our focus on nurturing deep-tech startups is driving real-world impact, and this milestone is just the beginning. At the heart of our mission is supporting startups that solve complex challenges with cutting-edge technologies. Our ecosystem, visionary leadership at IIT-Madras and IITMIC, and collaborative spirit are key to fueling innovation. We are excited for the future and remain committed to enabling deep-tech ideas to scale and succeed."

Over the last 12 years, IITMIC, as the nodal incubator for IIT Madras, has incubated a total of 457 deep-tech startups, collectively valued at over Rs 50,000 crore. Notable success stories emerging from this ecosystem include Ather, Uniphore, Medibuddy, Hyperverge, Stellapps (MooPay), Agnikul, Planys, Detect, Mindgrove and Galaxeye, among many others.

Also Read

IIT Madras Files 417 Patents In 2024-25, Surpassing Director's Vision of 'One Patent A Day'