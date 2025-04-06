ETV Bharat / bharat

Startup India Desk To Be Set Up In DPIIT To Serve As Helpline: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced the setting up of a dedicated Startup India desk within the ministry to serve as a helpline for budding entrepreneurs across India, accessible through a simple four-digit toll-free number in regional languages.

He also said the second Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore, has been approved and this year, and Rs 2,000 crore will be disbursed to SIDBI as the first installment.

A significant portion of the fund will be reserved for seed funding of small startups and to support deep-tech innovation startups, he said.

Through this fund, "we aim to foster the development of cutting-edge technologies like AI, robotics, quantum computing, machine learning, precision manufacturing and biotech," he said, adding that through the desk, a startup can suggest steps to further improve the ecosystem and flag problems, if they are facing any.