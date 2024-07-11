ETV Bharat / bharat

Star Hotels by Taj Group and Hyatt In Kaziranga National Park To Boost Tourism In Assam

One-horned rhinoceroses can be seen enjoying their day at Kaziranga National Park in Assam ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Tour Operators Association of Assam (TOAA) welcomed the government's initiative to develop 5-star hotels in the vicinity of Kaziranga National Park, spearheaded by the prestigious Taj Group and Hyatt. This landmark development is set to provide a substantial boost to Assam's tourism industry while creating significant employment opportunities for the local community.

The construction and operation of these luxury hotels will generate over 200 direct jobs for young men and women from the local community, enhancing local livelihood through the provision of stable employment and comprehensive skill development opportunities.

The presence of globally recognised brands such as Taj Group and Hyatt in the region will also offer valuable training and career growth prospects for our youth, empowering them with skills and experiences that are respected and recognised worldwide.

The positive impact of these hotels will extend far beyond direct employment. The local economy will experience a significant boost as a variety of businesses, including suppliers, transport services and artisans, see increased demand for their goods and services.

The influx of tourists will stimulate the growth of ancillary services such as guided tours, local crafts and culinary experiences. This will not only enrich the visitor experience, but also promote Assam's rich cultural heritage, creating a ripple effect of economic benefits throughout the region.