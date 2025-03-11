Star Air Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Offer with Fares Starting at Rs 999

New Delhi: Star Air is bringing festive joy to travellers with its special 'Holi Hai' promotional offer, making air travel more affordable this season. The airline has announced discounted fares across all its routes, with tickets available for booking from March 11, 2025, to March 17, 2025, for travel between March 11, 2025, and September 30, 2025.

Under this time-limited offer, Economy Class prices begin at only Rs 999 (all-inclusive), while Business Class tickets can be booked from Rs 3,099 (all-inclusive). The offer is a great chance for passengers to book vacations, festive travel, or business trips at very competitive prices.

Talking about the introduction of the Holi offer, Shilpa Bhatia, Star Air's chief commercial & marketing officer, said, "Holi is a festival of joy, coming together, and making memories. At Star Air, we wish to share the spirit of the festival by showering colourful fares that ease travel and make it more economical. With our special 'Holi Hai' fares, we invite passengers to avail this wonderful chance to visit new places and meet their near and dear ones."

Tickets under the ‘Holi Hai’ promotion will be available for booking through all sales channels, including Star Air’s official website. The airline has encouraged passengers to book early to secure the best deals and make their Holi celebrations even more special.

For more details and to book tickets, passengers can visit www.starair.in. Star Air has been expanding its network steadily, offering reliable and affordable air travel across India. With its ‘Holi Hai’ offer, the airline aims to make travel more accessible and allow passengers to celebrate the festival of colours with friends and family across the country.