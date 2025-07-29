'Stand 100% By My Comment': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Defends 'Nehru Didn't Encourage Army' Remarks In Parliament

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP MP, Tejasvi Surya has said that he stood by the statement in the Parliament saying India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not encourage the armed forces.
In his speech in the Lok Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South on Monday alleged that the Congress Party had “prioritised weakening India’s military capabilities through systemic and deliberate policies”.
“From 1947 to the present, the Congress Party has prioritised weakening India’s military capabilities through systemic and deliberate policies – Nehru even said the country did not require an army and dismissed the modernisation of the armed forces as rubbish," Surya said.
Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule slammed Surya's statement and asked the BJP MP to read up history and said, “When it comes to the country, the country comes first, then the state, then the party, then the family."
“He has not only insulted thousands and lakhs of Indian armed forces and their families who have stood guard so that you and I can be safe. I object to the statement that he has made… Tejasvi Surya, if you haven’t read history, then read it," she added.
Surya Hits Back
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that he stood “100% by my comment”.
In a post on X, Surya wrote, “Hon’ble MP Supriya Sule ji, Please refer to the biography of Major General AA "Jick" Rudra of the Indian Army. Nehru had not only said “Scrap the Army”, but even remarked “We foresee no military threats”. There’s no need to shy away from this ‘rich’ legacy”.
“I stand 100% by my comment! So far as your deliberate misinterpretation of my comment goes, I see why you had to do it. Your misinterpretation is to hide several occasions when Congress failed the military, including in 1948 when it went to the UN to get a ceasefire, when the Army was clearly on its way to force the enemy back from our territory. No amount of propaganda statements can change these historical facts. I challenge you to refute this,” the BJP MP further added.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, outlining India's diplomatic efforts and taking sharp aim at the Opposition.
Speaking on India's approach in the aftermath of the attack, Jaishankar said the focus of Indian diplomacy was the United Nations Security Council.
"The focus for our diplomacy was the UN Security Council. The challenge for us was that at this particular point, Pakistan is a member of the Security Council and we (India) are not (at that time)...," he said.
Jaishankar highlighted India's key objectives at the UN body.
India aimed to secure the Council's endorsement for holding Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism and to bring to justice those who perpetrated this attack. He expressed hope that the House acknowledges the efforts made in this regard.
"Our goals in the Security Council were two: 1- to get an endorsement from the Security Council of the need for accountability, and 2- to bring to justice those who perpetrated this attack," Jaishankar said.
He noted the April 25 statement issued by the Security Council and said India's goals were met.
"I am glad to say that if you look at the Security Council statement of 25th April, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack. They affirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," the EAM said.
He further added that the statement marked an important step in holding those responsible accountable.
Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the long-awaited discussion on Operation Sindoor on the floor of the lower house of Parliament.
Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Operation Sindoor's global outreach programme, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday said that it was "greatness" of PM Modi that he showed faith in opposition leaders to lead the delegations.
Seven groups of all party delegations, including Opposition MPs such as NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, Congress party's Shashi Tharoor, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi, and former ambassadors, visited several nations across the globe to promote India's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.
Group 7, led by NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule, went to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. (With inputs from agencies)
