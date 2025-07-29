ETV Bharat / bharat

'Stand 100% By My Comment': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Defends 'Nehru Didn't Encourage Army' Remarks In Parliament

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP MP, Tejasvi Surya has said that he stood by the statement in the Parliament saying India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not encourage the armed forces.

In his speech in the Lok Sabha during a debate on Operation Sindoor, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South on Monday alleged that the Congress Party had “prioritised weakening India’s military capabilities through systemic and deliberate policies”.

“From 1947 to the present, the Congress Party has prioritised weakening India’s military capabilities through systemic and deliberate policies – Nehru even said the country did not require an army and dismissed the modernisation of the armed forces as rubbish," Surya said.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Supriya Sule slammed Surya's statement and asked the BJP MP to read up history and said, “When it comes to the country, the country comes first, then the state, then the party, then the family."

“He has not only insulted thousands and lakhs of Indian armed forces and their families who have stood guard so that you and I can be safe. I object to the statement that he has made… Tejasvi Surya, if you haven’t read history, then read it," she added.

Surya Hits Back

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said that he stood “100% by my comment”.

In a post on X, Surya wrote, “Hon’ble MP Supriya Sule ji, Please refer to the biography of Major General AA "Jick" Rudra of the Indian Army. Nehru had not only said “Scrap the Army”, but even remarked “We foresee no military threats”. There’s no need to shy away from this ‘rich’ legacy”.

“I stand 100% by my comment! So far as your deliberate misinterpretation of my comment goes, I see why you had to do it. Your misinterpretation is to hide several occasions when Congress failed the military, including in 1948 when it went to the UN to get a ceasefire, when the Army was clearly on its way to force the enemy back from our territory. No amount of propaganda statements can change these historical facts. I challenge you to refute this,” the BJP MP further added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, outlining India's diplomatic efforts and taking sharp aim at the Opposition.