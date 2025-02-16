Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Railways Takes Several Measures To Avoid Untoward Incidents

New Delhi: A day after the tragic incident of stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway enforced several measures to avoid any such untoward incident in the days to come.

According to the Ministry of Railways, it has been decided that all special trains in the direction of Prayagraj will be run from platform number 16. Therefore all the passengers wanting to go to Prayagraj shall come and go from Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station. Regular trains will continue to be operated from all platforms as usual. This is a step in the direction of avoiding peak hour rush getting accumulated in one platform.

In addition, the deployment of RPF and GRP forces at the New Delhi Railway station has been increased. These personnel assist the passengers by helping them towards the platform on which their train is scheduled to depart. In addition to the focus on increased operational efficiency during rush hours, Northern Railways ran three special trains by evening 7 pm to clear the additional rush in the direction of Prayagraj.

This includes one special train to Darbhanga via Prayagraj and two more special trains towards Prayagraj. Besides regular trains towards Prayagraj, one more special Train is scheduled to depart at 9 pm to cater to the peak evening hour demand. Given the unprecedented crowd of travellers wanting to go in the direction of Prayagraj, Indian Railways has scheduled five more special trains on Monday for Mahakumbh devotees.

"In order to avoid any untoward incident in future, Indian Railways appeals through media outlets to the public at large, not to fall prey to rumours as it was witnessed in the unfortunate incident at New Delhi railway station yesterday. All the travellers are requested not to change platforms on hearsay and strictly follow the official announcement," the railway ministry said.

Indian Railways seeks the cooperation of passengers by adhering to the operational planning of Indian Railways. This will go a long way and help zonal railway authorities to smoothly execute planned regular and special train services for the commuters, the ministry informed.

As per the railway officials, Railways Helpline no 139 continues to serve for people to reach out for any enquiry and passenger support during ongoing rush situations. Indian Railways has received more than 130 calls relating to yesterday's unfortunate incident on this helpline number by 5 pm today. Further, railway personnel assisted the families of each deceased by accompanying them to their Homes and took part in their final rites.

Earlier in the day, the railways gave an ex-gratia of rupees 10 lakh to the kin of all the 18 deceased. An amount of Rs 2.5 lakh to grievously injured passengers and compensation of Rs 1 lakh for passengers with minor injury were distributed to the 15 injured. The two-member high-level committee announced to probe yesterday's untoward incident has begun its work. The committee comprises Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and Nar Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, both Higher Administrative Grade officers, the ministry said.