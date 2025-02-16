ETV Bharat / bharat

Stampede Deaths: Delhi Police To Scan CCTV Footage From Railway Station

Security personnel guard at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where injured victims of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede are admitted, in New Delhi on Sunday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday launched an investigation into the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, saying it will analyse CCTV footage to determine the sequence of events before the chaos erupted, sources said.

"Our main target is to investigate the main cause which caused the stampede. We will collect all data of CCTV footage and announcements done during that time," a police source said.

The stampede on Saturday night left 18 people dead. It was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.