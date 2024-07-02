116 Killed, Many Injured In Stampede at 'Satsang' at Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In a heartbreaking incident on Tuesday, a stampede at a religious event in Phulrai village, Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of at least 116 people and left several others injured. The gathering was for a 'Satsang' led by Saint Bhole Baba.

Jyothi, one of the survivors, speaking to ETV Bharat; Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh speaking to the media (ETV Bharat)

According to reports from senior police officers, including Superintendent Rajesh Kumar Singh, the stampede occurred as a large number of devotees had assembled for the event. The chaos erupted when people tried to leave due to overcrowding and the sweltering heat. The narrow exit led to a bottleneck, causing panic and a rush among attendees.

Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar arrived at the hospital following a tragic incident. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar confirmed the devastating loss of 116 lives, including 109 women, seven children, and one man. Among them, 72 individuals have been identified so far.

Chief Secretary Singh mentioned that police personnel are facilitating the return of bodies to their homes. The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs for each deceased person's family and Rs 50,000 for each injured person, with matching support from the Central government.

DGP Prashant Kumar stated that an investigation is underway due to reported violations by the organisers, with an FIR being registered against them. Minister Chaudhary Laxminarayan assured the media that those responsible will face justice, emphasising ongoing efforts to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Heart-rending scenes witnessed at the spot

Corpses were strewn outside the gate of the Satsang Sthal: The situation became such that corpses were strewn outside the gate of the Satsang Sthal. Those who were still breathing were taken to nearby hospitals in tempos, carts and other means. But, there, too, the number of victims was so high that proper treatment was not available. Most of them died at the gate as soon as they reached the hospital.

People breathed their last at the hospital gate: People did not even get stretchers. Bodies were lying on the ground outside. Their kith and kin were crying, but no one came forward to help them.

There are no proper security arrangements: The negligence of the administration came to light in this accident. There were no proper security arrangements. More people had gathered than the capacity. According to eyewitnesses, after the Satsang ended, there was a stampede in the hurry to get out. The situation worsened in no time and people got buried under each other.

Family members said the accident happened due to the negligence of the administration: Many people lost their lives in the stampede. No rescue work was started at the accident site for a long time. The family members of the deceased said this horrific accident happened due to the negligence of the police administration.

Meanwhile, amidst his reply to a two-day debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address to both Houses of Parliament, Modi condoled the death. "Amid discussions, I have also been given sad news. It has come to my attention that there have been many tragic deaths in the stampede in Hathras, UP," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he said.

The Prime Minister said senior officials of the Central government are in constant contact with the Uttar Pradesh administration to coordinate aid efforts. Through this forum, I assure everyone that all possible assistance will be provided to the victims," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reacted promptly to the distressing events that unfolded in Hathras during a religious gathering, where multiple casualties were reported. Upon receiving news of the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath instructed Additional Chief Secretary Home Deepak Kumar to provide a comprehensive report on the situation. He immediately deployed senior officers from the police administration to the site to expedite relief efforts and ensure that the injured received urgent medical attention.

The Chief Minister has been in constant communication with senior officials, monitoring developments closely and coordinating efforts to manage the aftermath of the tragedy effectively. In response to the incident, Chief Minister Adityanath has formed a high-level investigation committee chaired by ADG Agra and Commissioner Aligarh to probe the causes and circumstances leading to the unfortunate events. This committee is tasked with conducting a thorough inquiry to determine accountability and prevent future occurrences.

Read more: Tamil Nadu: 4 women killed, scores injured in stampede during saree distribution event in Tirupattur