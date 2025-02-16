ETV Bharat / bharat

Stampede At Railway Station Highlights 'Failure' Of Railways, 'Insensitivity' Of Govt: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the government of attempting to hide the truth about the deaths in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, and said it has once again highlighted the "failure" of the Railways and the "insensitivity" of the government.

As many as 18 people lost their lives in a stampede overnight at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Condoling the death of people in the incident, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it was extremely shameful and condemnable that the Modi government was attempting to "hide the truth" about the deaths.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

"This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The government and the administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence," he also said.

Gandhi said the news of several people dying and many getting injured in the stampede is extremely sad and distressing.