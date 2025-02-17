Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station: Plea In SC For An Expert Committee To Prevent Such Incidents

ETV Bharat / bharat

18 people were killed and fifteen injured in a stampede that broke out on February 15, 2025 night at the New Delhi Railway Station.

File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 8:29 PM IST

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of the stampede, which occurred at the New Delhi Railway, a plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to constitute an expert committee to suggest measures to prevent such mishaps.

The plea has been filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari. The plea said the incidents of stampede have become regular wherever a large crowd gathers. At least 18 people were killed and fifteen injured in a stampede that broke out on February 15, 2025 night at the New Delhi Railway Station. The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh is underway — on platform number 12 and 14 of the station.

The plea cited the stampede, which broke out in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, last year, killing more than 100 people, and later a stampede broke on January 29, 2025, at Maha Kumbh Prayagraj killing around 30 people. The plea sought a direction to the Centre and states to coordinate and work collectively by constituting an expert committee which shall frame guidelines and measures to prevent the incidents of stampedes.

The plea sought a direction to the Indian Railways to take measures for the safety of passengers at railway stations and platforms by widening corridors, constructing broader overbridges and platforms, ensuring easy access to platforms through ramps and escalators, during peak hours, any changes to arrival or departure platforms should be strictly avoided.

The plea sought direction to the Centre and states for the implementation and consideration of the report made by the National Disaster Management Authority in 2014 titled as "Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering".

