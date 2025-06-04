Stampede At Bengaluru Stadium | Karnataka CM Orders Probe; Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Families Of Deceased

Bengaluru: Expressing shock over the tragic death of 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a magisterial enquiry into the stampede besides announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also said the Government will bear the medical expenses of all the injured admitted in private hospitals.

"It is an unexpected tragedy. As many as 11 people have died in the stampede and 47 people have been injured. Fortunately, all the injured are out of danger. Some have even got discharged," he said. He said the stampede happened as RCB fans came in big numbers.

"Around two lakh people came to (M) Chinnaswamy Stadium while its seating capacity is just 35,000. We had not expected this," he added. However, the Karnataka Government decided to conduct an inquiry.

"I will ask the district magistrate to submit a report in 15 days. We will take action based on the inquiry report," he added. Reacting to the allegations of Opposition BJP, the Chief Minister said he did not want to politicise the incident. He also dismissed the opposition's allegation that police were against organising a felicitation in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

The RCB lifted their maiden Indian Premier League title on Tuesday after they defeated Punjab Kings in a pulsating clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The RCB players arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. Crowds gathered in large numbers to see their favourite players including star batter and former India skipper Virat Kohli.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, Gandhi stated, "The tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations is heartbreaking. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a swift and full recovery to all those injured. In this hour of grief, I stand with the people of Bengaluru. The Karnataka government must provide all possible support and relief to the affected families. This tragedy is a painful reminder: no celebration is worth a human life. Every safety protocol for public events must be reviewed and strictly enforced - lives must always come first."

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who also hails from Karnataka, said he was deeply saddened by the tragedy. In a post on X, Kharge said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory. The loss of precious lives and the injuries sustained by many in this unfortunate incident are profoundly distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

"The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the people of Bengaluru and commits to supporting all efforts to provide relief, medical help and assistance to the affected families by the Karnataka government. The state government and relevant authorities must immediately review and strengthen safety protocols for such events to prevent any recurrence of such a tragedy. The joy of victory should never come at the cost of lives," added Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.