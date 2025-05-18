Stalin Writes To CMs Of Non-BJP Ruled States Urging To Oppose Presidential Reference To SC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote a letter to his counterparts of eight non-BJP ruled states expressing concerns over President Droupadi Murmu's recent reference to the Supreme Court on its ruling fixing deadlines for the President and Governors to decide on state Bills. The President questioned the court's authority to set such time limits, saying the Constitution does not specify them.

Stalin said the time had come to oppose such references and show unity to protect the basic structure of the Constitution. "We must evolve a coordinated legal strategy before the Court and present a united front to preserve and protect the basic structure of the Constitution, as upheld by our Hon'ble Supreme Court in its historic judgement. I look forward to your immediate and personal intervention in this vital issue," the letter reads.

Murmu had raised 14 questions before the Supreme Court, which Stalin claimed were intended to challenge the court's findings in the 'State of Tamil Nadu vs Governor of Tamil Nadu' case. "Though the reference does not specifically refer to any state or judgment, it intends to question the findings on law and interpretation of the Constitution by the Supreme Court in the case of State of Tamil Nadu vs. Governor of Tamil Nadu," the letter states.

Terming the verdict "historic", he said it was not just a win for Tamil Nadu but for all states, as it upheld federal principles and stopped Governors from blocking laws passed by elected governments. "This historic judgement obtained by my government is not only for my state but for all states since it upholds the federal structure and distribution of powers between the states and the Union, thus effectively preventing the obstruction of legislations enacted by democratically elected state legislatures by an appointee of the Union and an unelected figurehead the Governor," Stalin added.

He accused the BJP-led central government of using Governors to delay or block bills passed by opposition-ruled states. "All of us have been witnesses to how the BJP-led Union Government have used Governors to obstruct and impede the functioning of opposition-ruled States. They an inordinate delay assent to bills, withhold assent without valid constitutional or legal reasons...They have been able to do so by taking advantage of the fact that the Constitution is silent on certain issues, because the framers of the Constitution trusted that those holding high constitutional office would act by constitutional morality," he said.

Stalin said the Supreme Court ruling clarified that the Governor must act on the advice of the state Cabinet and cannot indefinitely delay it. "The Governor was bound by the aid and advice of the state cabinet while dealing with bills and cannot exercise pocket veto to delay assent to bills inordinately," Stalin said.

He also noted that the judgment stated Governors cannot withhold assent to a Bill if it is sent by the assembly for the second time, and that clear timelines have now been laid down under Articles 200 and 201 for the Governor and President to act on Bills.

"Now this judgement will ensure that the Union Government does not unduly interfere with the state governments performing our roles and responsibilities within the spheres given to us under the Constitution," Stalin said.

"At this crucial juncture, I had called upon all state governments and leaders of regional parties, who are opposed to the BJP and committed to preserving our federal structure and state autonomy, to unite in the upcoming legal battle. I am now writing to you to personally request your goodself to oppose this reference sought by the President before the Supreme Court. We must evolve a coordinated legal strategy before the Court and present a united front to preserve and protect the basic structure of the Constitution, as upheld by our Hon'ble Supreme Court in its historic judgement. I look forward to your immediate and personal intervention in this vital issue," Stalin said in the letter.