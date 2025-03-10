Stalin Slams Pradhan's 'Arrogance', Asks Him To Control Tongue

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday hit out at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging he spoke with "arrogance", considering himself a king and asked him to control his tongue.

The second phase of the Budget Session of parliament kicked off on Monday, where DMK MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian said Tamil Nadu is being denied educational funds and the central government is refusing to provide the funds because it does not accept the new education policy.

"The Tamil Nadu government is falsely spreading propaganda that Hindi is being imposed on the issue of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP-2020). The DMK government is deceiving the students of Tamil Nadu and ruining their future," Pradhan said in reply.

This caused a ruckus in parliament, with DMK members refusing to subscribe to Pradhan's opinion and starting to raise slogans. It was announced that the Lok Sabha would be adjourned after a major uproar broke out.

"Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who thinks of himself as a king and speaks arrogantly, needs to be restrained. Are you saying that you are being rude to Tamil Nadu MPs by cheating them by not giving them funds? You are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Does the Prime Minister accept this? Was it you who wrote to me that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sent by the Tamil Nadu government to the Prime Minister Shri completely rejected the National Education Policy and the Trilingual Policy? Mr. Prime Minister, we only respect the thoughts of the people and act! Not by being bound by the words of Nagpur like you!! We are not going to implement your plan, and no one can force me to do so. Just answer whether it is possible to release the funds belonging to Tamil Nadu students and the taxes collected from us," Stalin wrote on X.

Referring to Pradhan's letter that outlined Tamil Nadu's rejection of the New Education Policy, 3-language policy and PM Shri MoU, he said the DMK government functioned by respecting the views of the people, unlike BJP leaders who were bound by "words from Nagpur." He slammed Pradhan for using a word to target the DMK MPs and said the central minister deceived Tamil Nadu by not releasing funds. "You are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Does PM Narendra Modi accept this?" he asked.

Further, the Chief Minister also shared a letter written by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the X platform dated August 30 last year which reads, "A fund of Rs. 4,305.66 crore has been approved for the Tamil Nadu government for the financial year 2024-25 for the Samkara Shiksha Scheme in line with the NEP 2020. Therefore, the states that want to receive the funds must sign an agreement with the Union Education Ministry. Accordingly, 32 states have signed it. Therefore, a letter was written to the Tamil Nadu government on behalf of the Union Education Ministry requesting that the Tamil Nadu government also sign it.

"We condemn the speech of Pradhan. Does he know what he is talking about? Or is he just saying what he is told to say? People will not forgive the Union government for doing politics in education. Students and teachers will not forget this betrayal. The struggle being waged by DMK MPs under the guidance of Chief Minister @mkstalin is for education. For the rights of the people of the state. It will win. For us, it is the RSS education policy. We will never accept it. Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win," School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh said in a statement.

Protests were held by DMK supporters in various places across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai's Saidapet, Madurai and Trichy, where effigies of Pradhan were burnt.