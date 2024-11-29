ETV Bharat / bharat

Stalin Says Tamil Nadu Won't Allow Tungsten Mining In Madurai; EPS Urges Centre To Preserve State's First Bio-Diversity Site

Chennai/Madurai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has shot-off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the award of Tungsten Mining rights in areas involving a notified bio-diversity Heritage site and places of archaeological importance in south Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

AIADMK patriarch and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS), in a statement, said his party would stand with the people of Arittapatti-Nayakkarpatti. He urged the Centre to preserve the first Bio-Diversity heritage site of Tamil Nadu in Arittapatti.

The people of Melur taluk have gone on a one-day shut-down of commercial establishments urging the union government to revoke the permission given to the Vedanta group firm to mine the site ripe with bio-diversity and archaeological monuments.

Stalin writes to Modi

The CM asserted that the State would not allow the mining in the said sensitive areas in Madurai district.

In his, D.O. Letter to the PM, Stalin requested Modi to cancel the rights awarded, citing the grim situation prevailing in the district, which is about 400 km from the State capital.

Stalin said he had already raised the State's concerns on such auctioning of mining rights of critical and strategic minerals. He added that a letter to this effect has been written to the then Minister for Water Resources and Natural Resources on Oct. 3, 2023. In response, the then Union Minister of Parliamentary affairs, Coal and Mines, dated Nov. 11, 2023 wrote back to Tamil Nadu stating that the request had been rejected. The Union Minister, the CM said, citing that the auction of critical minerals by the Ministry of Mines cannot be withheld and that they were doing it in the "larger interests" of the country.

The CM drew the attention of the PM to the recent notification dated Nov. 7 issued by the Union Ministry of Mines declaring Hindustan Zinc Limited as its preferred bidder of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten block (Critical and Strategic Mineral) under Tranche IV.

'Blow To Bio-Diversity, Archaeological Heritage'