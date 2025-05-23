ETV Bharat / bharat

Stalin In Delhi For NITI Aayog Meet; Visits Sonia, Rahul

M K Stalin called on Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after arriving in Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting.

Stalin In Delhi For NITI Aayog Meet; Visits Sonia, Rahul
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 23, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST

Chennai/New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday called on top Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after arriving in Delhi to take part in the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on May 24.

Stalin was accorded a warm reception in the national capital by DMK leaders led by veteran TR Baalu. Later, the chief minister from the southern state met the top Congress leaders and said in a social media post: "There’s a special warmth in every meeting with Madam Tmt (Mrs). Sonia Gandhi and dear brother @RahulGandhi at their Delhi residence. It never feels like a visit; it truly feels like being with family."

Stalin days ago asserted he would be in Delhi to take part in the meeting to voice the demand for "fair financial right of Tamil Nadu." He had said: "I will be firm on the ideology! I will get funds for Tamil Nadu through struggle." The CM's visit to the national capital for the NITI Aayog meeting comes against the background of main opposition AIADMK's strong criticism of the chief minister.

The chief minister, after taking part in the 2021 governing council meeting, is set to participate in the deliberations after 4 years. AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had alleged Stalin's Delhi visit was for the sake of family's benefit.

