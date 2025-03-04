Stalin Expresses Concern Over Offshore Mining Proposal In Gulf Of Mannar; TN CM Writes To PM Modi

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abandon the proposal for offshore mining activities in Gulf of Mannar, off the coast of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.

The earmarked area falls under a Marine Biosphere Reserve and is close to the Palk Bay and Wadge Bank, the Chief Minister noted.

He said he has drafted this letter out of his deep concern over the ecosystems ranging from coral reefs to sea grass beds, estuaries and mudflats, between islands and forests.

According to the letter, the Directorate of Hydrocarbon, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India has "launched OALP-BID Round-X for auctioning Petroleum and Natural Gas Blocks on 11.02.2025. The notification includes 9990.96 sq. km under the block name CY-DWHP-2024/1 in the Cauvery Basin, which falls within the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve and is near the Palk Bay and Wadge Bank."

What is Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve?

On February 18, 1989, the Government of India declared the Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve(GoMBR) through a joint-declaration also involving the State Government of Tamil Nadu. The GoMBR also encompasses the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. The GoMBR has a rich biodiversity encompassing varied ecosystems like coral reefs, sea-grass beds, mangroves, estuaries, mudflats, islands and forests. It consists of a chain of 21 islands and adjoining coral reefs, spread over 560 sq kms off the coasts of Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi Districts, supports a wide variety of marine fauna.

According to State Wetland Authority, the GoMBR has 117 species of corals, 450 species of fishes, 4 species of sea turtles, 38 species of crabs, 2 species of lobsters, 12 species of sea grasses, 147 species of marine algae, 160 species of birds, 641 species of crustaceans, 108 species of sponges, 731 species of molluscs, 99 species of echinoderms, 4 species of sea horses, 12 species of sea snakes, besides 11 species of mangroves.

India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve

The Tamil Nadu CM pointed out that the India's first Conservation for Dugong was notified in the Palk Bay by the state government. "In addition, the Tamil Nadu Government has notified India’s first Conservation Reserve for the highly endangered Dugong (Sea Cow) in the Palk Bay in September 2021, covering 448 sq kms of coastal waters of Thanjavur and Pudukkottai Districts," he wrote.

'The fragile eco-system'

Given the fragile eco-system of these areas and their rich biodiversity, Stalin suggested that deep sea mining for petroleum and natural gas may cause irreversible damage to marine habitats and degrade the overall health of the ocean. "The risks of sediment plumes, toxic waste discharges and habitat destruction cannot be overstated and it will also affect the livelihood of the lakhs of fishermen who depend on the Gulf of Mannar for their sustenance. Any such disruptions caused by mining activities will also make the entire coastal area vulnerable and this has created immense anxiety among the coastal communities," said Stalin, reeling out the long list of detrimental effects.

FILE - Gulf of Mannar (ETV Bharat/State Wetland Authority)

'State was not consulted'

He also charged that the state government has not been consulted by the central government in connection with this "auction" and that a consultation would have helped the state government explain the said pertinent issues.

He said "the State Government was not consulted by the Union Government before notifying this block for auction. If due consultation had been done, we would have explained in detail all the issues highlighted above."

The DMK chief urged the union government to reconsider the decision. "I strongly urge you to reconsider this decision and delete all the notified biodiversity rich areas from the OALP(Open Acreage Licensing) for deep sea mining. Considering that the future of all these fragile protected eco-systems is at stake, I seek your personal intervention in this critical issue," Stalin read in the letter.