Tamil Nadu CM And Kerala CM Slam Assam Police Summoning Senior Journos And Calls It 'Fascistic Trend'

CM M K Stalin and CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Assam police for summoning senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in a sedition case.

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 6:44 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai/Thiruvanthapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday slammed the Assam police for summoning senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in a sedition case, saying "democracy can't survive if asking questions is treated as sedition."

The summonses have been issued despite the Supreme Court granting protection in a related matter only days earlier, he said. "No copy of the FIR and no particulars of the case have been furnished, leaving only the threat of arrest. Section 152 of the BNS is being misused as a substitute for the repealed sedition law to suppress independent journalism. I strongly condemn the action of the Assam Police in issuing summons to senior journalists @SVaradarajan and #KaranThapar of @thewire_in," he said on 'X.'

"A democracy cannot survive if asking questions is treated as sedition," he added. The Guwahati Police had summoned the two senior journalists in connection with a case registered on sedition charges. They have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday also strongly condemned the summoning of two senior journalists by the Assam Police on sedition charges, labelling the move as part of a "fascistic trend". In an X post, the Left veteran stressed that independent journalism is the bedrock of democracy.

"Strongly condemn the FIRs against eminent journalists Karan Thapar & Siddharth Varadarajan by Assam Police under the draconian Section 152 of BNS. This move seeks to silence independent journalism - the bedrock of democracy - is part of a fascistic trend. Democratic forces must unite & stand with bold voices of truth," Vijayan posted.

The Guwahati Police has summoned senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered under sedition charges, according to the notices. The two journalists, both with digital media The Wire, have been asked to appear before the Crime Branch of Guwahati Police on August 22.

