Staines Murder Case: SC Asks Odisha To Take A Decision On Remission Plea Of Dara Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Odisha government to decide the remission plea of Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murders of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in the state's Keonjhar district in 1999.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and K V Viswanathan. The bench asked advocate Shibashish Misra, representing the Odisha government, to take a decision in six weeks and inform the court.

In July, last year, the apex court issued notice to the Odisha government on the plea for Singh's premature release. He moved the apex court through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain.

Singh’s petition said that in A.G. Perarivalan v. State of T.N. (Rajiv Gandhi assassination case), the apex court directed the release of a convict sentenced to life imprisonment, and whose conviction as well as death sentence were confirmed by it, however, later death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

The plea said the petitioner is about 61 years of age and he has already undergone more than the qualified period, which is 14 years of sentence as stipulated in policy of the state government dated April 19, 2022. "The Petitioner has served more than 24 years of actual imprisonment (without remission). It is noteworthy that the Petitioner has never been released on parole and even when his mother passed away, he could not perform her last rites as he was not allowed to be released on parole," contended the plea.

The plea contended that the concept of punishment is to try to bring about a change in the personality and character of the offender, so as to make him a useful member of society. "The theory of reformative justice can be summarised in the words of the eminent jurist and a former Judge of this Hon'ble Court namely, Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer:- 'Every saint has a past, every sinner has a future'," said the plea.

The plea said the petitioner, having spent over 24 years being incarcerated in the prison, has well understood and is repenting the consequences of his action taken in the fit of his youthful rage and at present seeks the mercy of the apex court so that he can give back to the society through his service-oriented actions.