Stage Set for India's 79th Independence Day Celebrations

New Delhi: India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. The historic Red Fort has been decorated to celebrate the occasion.
President’s Speech
On the eve of the Independence Day celebration, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Thursday. In her address, Murmu will describe India’s journey to the path of development. She will also describe new opportunities and challenges for India in the coming days besides highlighting the priority areas of her government.
During her Independence Day speech last year, Murmu highlighted several initiatives adopted by the Central Government for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other marginalised sections of society. She also highlighted Amrit Kaal where energy and enthusiasm of the youths will help the nation scale new heights.
Announcement of President’s Medal
On the eve of Independence Day, the Home Ministry will announce the names of the award winners for the President's Medal for Gallantry, Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, and Medal for Meritorious Service. The recommendations for the award have come from States/UTs/CPOs/ CAPFs etc. The details will be made available on the MHA Website at 10 am on Thursday.
The Independence Day Celebrations
The programme at the Red Fort will start at 9 am with presentation of a Guard of Honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unfurl the National Flag. It will be followed by rendition of the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute and showering of flower petals by helicopters of the Indian Air Force.
The Prime Minister will then deliver his speech which will be followed by renditoon of the National Anthem and release of tri-coloured balloons into the air.
Seating arrangements at Red Fort and Traffic control
The seating arrangements for common citizens for witnessing Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort has been organised carefully to ensure that all attendees have a proper view of the event. The seating arrangement has been typically divided into several sections, each with its specific purpose and accessibility.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued a traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day celebration at Red Fort. “Restrictions have been imposed on our borders from 10 last night, under which we do not allow any commercial vehicles to enter Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place until the arrangements at Red Fort are over. We have restrictions on the ring road that goes towards Raj Ghat because there is movement of VIPs there,” Additional CP Traffic, Delhi Police, Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.
210 Panchayat Leaders to attend Independence Day as special guests
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) will host 210 Panchayat representatives from 28 states and Union Territories as special guests during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Friday. This year’s special guests include a significant number of women Panchayat leaders who have brought visible improvements in their Gram Panchayats like better infrastructure, enhanced public services and inclusive community initiatives.
Accompanied by their spouses and nodal officers, a total of 425 participants will join the festivities. A formal felicitation programme for these special guests will be held on Thursday by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
The theme for this year’s programme 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat ki pehchaan' captures the vision of self-reliant Panchayats as a key pillar of developed India. The felicitation ceremony will include the launch of the AI powered SabhaSaar Application and the release of the 16th issue of the Gramoday Sankalp Magazine.
At Home reception hosted by President
As a custom, President Droupadi Murmu will host guests from across the country to mark the 79th Independence Day. Interestingly, this time, the invitation for the occasion was inspired by the vibrant living art traditions of four states of the Eastern region of India including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal.
This invitation has been carefully curated to showcase the unique heritage and creative excellence of these four Eastern states. Every element reflects the skill and imagination of the artists of the region: a hand crafted box made of woven grass, a reusable bamboo photo frame, exquisite folk paintings, and a specially designed block-printed stole.
Also Read
Independence Day 2025: How To Book Tickets Online To Watch 15th Aug Celebration And PM Modi's Speech At Red Fort
Photo Collection: Full Dress Rehearsal For 79th Independence Day