Stage Set for India's 79th Independence Day Celebrations

New Delhi: India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. The historic Red Fort has been decorated to celebrate the occasion.

President’s Speech

On the eve of the Independence Day celebration, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Thursday. In her address, Murmu will describe India’s journey to the path of development. She will also describe new opportunities and challenges for India in the coming days besides highlighting the priority areas of her government.

During her Independence Day speech last year, Murmu highlighted several initiatives adopted by the Central Government for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other marginalised sections of society. She also highlighted Amrit Kaal where energy and enthusiasm of the youths will help the nation scale new heights.

Announcement of President’s Medal

On the eve of Independence Day, the Home Ministry will announce the names of the award winners for the President's Medal for Gallantry, Medal for Gallantry, President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, and Medal for Meritorious Service. The recommendations for the award have come from States/UTs/CPOs/ CAPFs etc. The details will be made available on the MHA Website at 10 am on Thursday.

The Independence Day Celebrations

The programme at the Red Fort will start at 9 am with presentation of a Guard of Honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unfurl the National Flag. It will be followed by rendition of the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute and showering of flower petals by helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

The Prime Minister will then deliver his speech which will be followed by renditoon of the National Anthem and release of tri-coloured balloons into the air.

Seating arrangements at Red Fort and Traffic control