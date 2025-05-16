Uttarakhand Youth Harassed By Pakistanis In Dubai During Indo-Pak Tensions, Rescued By SSP Mishra

Dehradun: A youth from Uttarakhand, who was victimised in Dubai by several Pakistani youths when the tensions soared between India and Pakistan, has been rescued by Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra. The victim Vishal is a resident of Kichha in Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. He got trapped among the Pakistanis and Police Captain Manikant Mishra got him out safely from there. Vishal stayed in Dubai only for a week but in that little period, he had allegedly faced many types of torture.

Went to Dubai for work: Actually, many youths from India go to Dubai and other countries to earn money. Like this, 26-year-old Vishal also went to Dubai on 8 May 2025. Vishal, who had studied engineering, thought that by going to Dubai, he could fulfil his dreams. Meanwhile, the agent Sameer Ahmed who sent Vishal to Dubai kept him with some Pakistani youths. All of them worked in the same company.

During that time, tensions began between India and Pakistan and Vishal had to face problems from those Pakistani youths. After the cancellation of the Indus Water Treaty by the Indian government, the Pakistani youths got furious and created problems for Vishal to get water. Not only this, Vishal told his mother crying that he has been spending his days in very difficult circumstances.

Vishal's passport was also snatched: At the same time, the mother who had raised Vishal alone and brought him to this position could not see her son in such a condition and she reached Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra with her complaint. She told the SSP that her son Vishal was stuck in Dubai among some Pakistani youths. He was being beaten up continuously and was being made to beg even for water, she said. Not only this, Vishal's passport was also snatched while he was trying to come to India, she complained.

SSP Manikant Mishra's initiative worked: SSP Manikant Mishra said that Vishal's mother had come to the police with a complaint. After which the police immediately called the agent Sameer Ahmed in this case and pressure was mounted on him. In this way, Vishal's passport could be recovered.

SSP Manikant Mishra himself contacted some of his acquaintances living in Dubai in this matter and somehow Vishal was taken out of Dubai. On 14 May 2025, Vishal has returned home safely. After coming home, Vishal and his mother went to meet the SSP. After this, Vishal told his entire story to the police in detail.

Police appeal: Udham Singh Nagar SSP has appealed to all the people that if they are going to work in any country outside India, and are going through an agent, then get complete information about the agent. Not only this, get the correct information about the place where you are being sent for work, only then you should go to work in any foreign country.