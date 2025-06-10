ETV Bharat / bharat

SSC Invites Application For 14,582 Posts Through CGL Exam 2025

Prayagraj: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has initiated the application process for the recruitment into 14,582 posts in various ministries, departments and organisations of the Union government through the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination -2025.

As per the SSC notification, interested candidates can apply online from June 9 to July 4 11 pm, as the window will be closed on July 5. Candidates will be allowed to deposit their application fees till July 5. The edit window will remain open on July 10 and 11. The entire recruitment process has three phases, including Tier I, II and document verification/medical test.

The recruitments will be for posts like Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Audit Officer, Sub-Inspector in CBI and NIA, Junior Statistical Officer, Tax Assistant and Accountant in institutions like the Central Secretariat, the Railways, the Income Tax Department, Ministry of External Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Vigilance Commission. The process will have Tier I, Tier II and document verification/medical test.

The Tier I exam will be conducted between August 13 and 30. It will be an objective test comprising four sections of 25 questions each, totalling 100 questions, to be answered in an hour. Each question will have negative marking for wrong answers. The questions will be based on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, English comprehension and language.