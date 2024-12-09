Sruthi, A Wayanad Landslide Survivor, Turns New Chapter In Life

Wayanad: Sruthi S, who miraculously survived the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad, started as a clerk in the revenue department on Monday. The Kerala General Administration Department (GAD), on November 28, issued an order sanctioning permission to appoint her

"The Wayanad collector has reported a vacancy for the clerical position in the revenue department and confirmed that Sruthi is eligible for the role," an order from the GAD stated. The GAD has granted permission for the Wayanad collector to move forward with her appointment.

Shruti, who fulfilled the criteria for a government job, said she is grateful to everyone who stood by her side. The appointment at the Wayanad Collectorate was made taking into account Shruti's interest. "I am happy that I have been helped in life. There is no need to single out each one as everyone has helped equally and the government stood with me," an elated Sruthi said.

Sruthi lost her parents, Sivanna and Sabitha, younger sister Sreya, paternal uncle Siddaraj, aunt Divya and their son, Lakshvath Krishna, in the landslide on July 30. Sruthi and her sister Lavanya were away when the disaster struck. Her fiance, Jensen, sustained serious injuries in a road accident and passed away in September. She was also injured in the incident.

Congratulating Sruthi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote in a Facebook post that the LDF government is committed to bringing disaster victims together and holding hands towards a future of hope.

"The concern that no one should be left alone when facing crises is what creates high models of survival. Kerala, which has faced a series of epidemics and natural disasters, is moving forward beyond all miseries because of the strength of our sense of unity. The LDF government is committed to bringing disaster victims together and holding hands towards a future of hope. The fact that this government will prepare comprehensive support systems for this is not just a promise but a strong assurance to those people," the post reads.

