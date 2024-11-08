Srisailam Seaplane Trial Successful; Launch Scheduled For November 9

Vijayawada: A successful trial run of a seaplane between Vijayawada and Srisailam was conducted on Friday, marking a significant step towards the launch of this innovative air travel initiative. The trial involved a 14-seater seaplane, designed by De Havilland Aircraft, which made its maiden journey from Vijayawada’s Prakasam Barrage to the Srisailam reservoir. After landing safely on the water, the seaplane proceeded to the Srisailam Tourism Boating Team area.

The trial run was conducted in the presence of officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police, the Tourism Department, and the Air Force. On November 9, the seaplane service will be officially launched at Punnamighat, with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the service. This initiative is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to boost tourism and technological development, especially for devotees visiting prominent temples such as the Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple in Vijayawada and the Srisailam Temple.

The trial involved a 14-seater seaplane, designed by De Havilland Aircraft, which made its maiden journey from Vijayawada’s Prakasam Barrage to the Srisailam reservoir. (ETV Bharat)

The seaplane project is a joint venture between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the State Airports Development Corporation, and the State Tourism Development Corporation. While the idea of a seaplane service was first proposed during the TDP government's tenure between 2014 and 2019, but it faced delays after the change in administration. Now with the TDP back in power, efforts to revive the project have gained momentum. Further testing and expansion are planned for other regions like Visakhapatnam, Nagarjunasagar and Godavari.