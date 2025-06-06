ETV Bharat / bharat

Train To Kashmir: Locopilots Speak On Operating Historic Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated By PM Modi

By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team Published : June 6, 2025 at 1:23 PM IST 3 Min Read

By Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi and Sajad Amin Srinagar: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation on Friday, excitement is palpable across Jammu and Kashmir, especially among railway staff and citizens who view the development as a historic milestone in regional connectivity and national integration. The inauguration comes just weeks after the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. Among those most enthusiastic are the Vande Bharat Express locomotive pilots themselves, who now find themselves at the centre of a transformational moment in the history of Indian Railways. “We are very excited about the train and proud to be part of history in the making,” said Samrendra Gupta, one of the locopilots operating the inaugural Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat route, in an interview with ETV Bharat. Train To Kashmir: Locopilots Speak On Operating Historic Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated By PM Modi (ETV Bharat) Another locopilot, Ram Bahadur Meena, stated that numerous trials have been conducted to ensure the safety of all passengers. “Though the train will normally run at 100 km/hr, it will operate at 75–80 km/hr between Banihal and Katra due to the mountainous terrain,” he said.

The duo added that the trains are equipped with all modern amenities and are capable of withstanding Kashmir's harsh weather, including sub-zero winter conditions. Health infrastructure has also been built into the high-speed trains. Dr Amit Kumar, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent of the Jammu Division, Northern Railways, told ETV Bharat that standard operating procedures (SOPs) and emergency measures are in place. "There are adequate facilities onboard to handle medical emergencies. However, passengers with comorbidities or those prone to travel sickness—especially in the long tunnels—should consult a doctor in advance," he said. "Issues like nausea or breathlessness can be managed if precautions are taken." Train To Kashmir: Locopilots Speak On Operating Historic Vande Bharat Express Inaugurated By PM Modi (ETV Bharat) The USBRL project, constructed for Rs 43,780 crore, is widely seen as an engineering marvel. It features 36 tunnels spanning 119 kilometres and 943 bridges. For the first time, the Kashmir Valley will enjoy seamless, all-weather rail connectivity with the rest of the country. Officials say the project is expected to drive tourism, economic development, and deeper national integration. Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Katra later today, is also expected to launch infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore. This marks his first visit to the Union Territory following the high-stakes military response to the Pahalgam attack. "For us students, this means we can go for higher studies outside Kashmir faster and cheaper," said Uzma, a Class 10 student from Srinagar. "It's a huge relief, especially in winters when roads often get blocked." The USBRL project has been executed in phases over more than a decade. The 118-km Qazigund-Baramulla section was commissioned in October 2009, followed by the 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013. The 25 km Udhampur-Katra section came in July 2014. The 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan stretch was opened in February 2024, while the 46 km Sangaldan-Reasi stretch was completed in June 2024. The final 17 km section between Reasi and Katra, the most difficult due to topography, was completed in December 2024. With this, the entire 272-km stretch is now operational, bringing the dream of a direct rail route from Kashmir to the rest of India to full realisation.